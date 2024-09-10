Plans for 23 ‘extra care’ flats overlooking the River Tay in Newport

Plans have been lodged to build 23 new “extra care” flats overlooking the River Tay in Newport.

GMC Ventures Ltd wants to build a block of flats on land at 4-6 Boat Road.

Currently, the land hosts two derelict unlisted buildings and a substation that would need to be moved.

The developer says the plot is “very difficult” to develop and has laid empty for more than 40 years.

Flats planned for Newport’s Boat Road

According to a planning statement from Andrew Black Design, the 23 flats will be built over three floors.

There will be four “accessible flats” and 19 “amenity flats”. They will all either have one or two bedrooms.

All the ground-floor flats will have direct access to Boat Road and internal access to communal facilities.

There will also be two separate entrances on Boat Road for the upper floors.

Car ownership is expected to be low, and the flats are to suit older people.

A public footpath linking Boat Road to High Road will be retained as part of the plans.

The flats will be within short walking distance of local amenities and bus stops linking the town to Dundee.

The statement adds: “The proposed building will be distinctive, and the design results from a rigorous analysis of the site and its constraints, and the historical development pattern.

“The massing of the building would be site-specific and carefully designed to minimise any detrimental effects on neighbouring properties in terms of physical impact, overshadowing and overlooking.”

The developer also claims the current buildings on the site are “beyond economic repair” and repairs would be “very expensive”.

Fife Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, across the River Tay in Dundee, new flats at Seagate are expected to be completed this autumn.