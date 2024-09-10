Plans for 23 ‘extra care’ flats overlooking the River Tay in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for 23 ‘extra care’ flats overlooking the River Tay in Newport

The developer says the plot of land has been unused for more than 40 years.

By Kieran Webster
A 3d image of how the flat could look.
How the Boat Road flats could look. Image: Andrew Black Design/Fife Council

Plans have been lodged to build 23 new “extra care” flats overlooking the River Tay in Newport.

GMC Ventures Ltd wants to build a block of flats on land at 4-6 Boat Road.

Currently, the land hosts two derelict unlisted buildings and a substation that would need to be moved.

The developer says the plot is “very difficult” to develop and has laid empty for more than 40 years.

Flats planned for Newport’s Boat Road

According to a planning statement from Andrew Black Design, the 23 flats will be built over three floors.

There will be four “accessible flats” and 19 “amenity flats”. They will all either have one or two bedrooms.

All the ground-floor flats will have direct access to Boat Road and internal access to communal facilities.

A view of the proposed flats from a distance.
How the new Newport flats could look from a distance. Image: Andrew Black Design/Fife Council
How the site currently looks.
How the site currently looks. Image: Google Street View

There will also be two separate entrances on Boat Road for the upper floors.

Car ownership is expected to be low, and the flats are to suit older people.

A public footpath linking Boat Road to High Road will be retained as part of the plans.

The flats will be within short walking distance of local amenities and bus stops linking the town to Dundee.

How the flats would look from High Road.
How the flats would look from High Road. Image: Andrew Black Design

The statement adds: “The proposed building will be distinctive, and the design results from a rigorous analysis of the site and its constraints, and the historical development pattern.

“The massing of the building would be site-specific and carefully designed to minimise any detrimental effects on neighbouring properties in terms of physical impact, overshadowing and overlooking.”

The developer also claims the current buildings on the site are “beyond economic repair” and repairs would be “very expensive”.

Fife Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, across the River Tay in Dundee, new flats at Seagate are expected to be completed this autumn.

