Van left as black shell after ‘fireball’ blaze in Cowdenbeath

A fire, described by onlookers as a ‘fireball’ has destroyed a van in Cowdenbeath.

Firefighters were called to Factory Road shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday after reports of a vehicle “well alight”.

One appliance from Lochgelly station was dispatched to the scene at the site of the former Fife Council social security office.

A resident who witnessed the blaze said she was first aware of the fire due to the smell of burning plastic.

She said: “I was in the back garden and could suddenly smell this awful burning plastic-type smell.

‘Flames were shooting out of the back of the van’

“I looked up and immediately saw thick black smoke bellowing from a van parked on ground a short distance away.

“The van was already well alight with flames shooting out of the back of the van.

“The fire just kept on getting more and more ferocious.

“It was like a fireball and smoke was pouring out of the doors.”

Another Factory Road resident said he returned home to see firefighters already tackling the blaze.

He said: “I was surprised by how much smoke there was coming from the van.

“The firefighters wasted no time putting it out.”

The van was destroyed by the fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We received an alert at 6.39pm to a medium-sized van on fire close to Factory Road in Cowdenbeath.

“One appliance was sent from Lochgelly station and on arrival officers found the van to be well alight.

“The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene at 7.15pm

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

