Home News Fife

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Full details as golfers and celebrities head to Fife and Angus

A host of huge names are to appear at the golf pro-am. Here's a full guide to tickets, weather, parking and the line-up.

By Ben MacDonald
Matt Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill Links Championship in 2023
Matt Fitzpatrick won the championship in 2023. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship golf is returning to Fife and Angus for its 23rd year.

The pro-am event attracts crowds eager to see some of golf’s biggest names and celebrities from the worlds of film, music and sport.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dunhill golf event.

Dates and courses

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie between October 3 and October 6 2024.

The golfers each play a round at the three courses before the finale in St Andrews on Sunday.

The schedule will be announced on Tuesday.

Line-up for 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy tees off in front of signs stating Alfred Dunhill Links Champonship
Rory McIlroy will participate in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/SNS Group

Some of the world’s top golfers including Rory McIlroy, 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Robert McIntyre are playing.

Celebrities competing in the pro-am include Hollywood legends Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, while Gareth Bale and Ruud Gullit are among the sporting stars teeing up.

The Courier has produced a full list of the celebrities and top golfers playing at this year’s Dunhill Links.

Tickets for Dunhill golf

Entry to the first three days of play is free and no tickets are required.

Entry to the final day at St Andrews is by ticket only, which must be bought in advance.

Adult tickets cost £21.20, with senior tickets (over-65) costing £15.90.

Concession tickets (students, children under the age of 18 and military personnel) are free but must still be booked in advance.

Parking and buses for Fife and Angus

Parking is free at all three courses.

Yellow AA signs will direct drivers to parking on approach roads.

A designated red car park is available for disabled spectators.

Shuttle buses will also be in operation between the three courses.

Carnoustie golf course in the sun
Parking is available at Carnoustie and the other two courses. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

Buses will leave St Andrews for Carnoustie and Kingsbarns outside the Jigger Inn on Old Station Road from 9am each day.

The last bus will depart Carnoustie at 5pm, with the last bus leaving Kingsbarns at 6pm.

More travel information can be found on the tournament website.

Weather forecast

According to the Met Office, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will get off to a dry and mild start.

Temperatures are set to reach 13°C across Tayside and Fife on Thursday with similar conditions expected on Friday.

Conditions may become more changeable for the weekend.

Conversation