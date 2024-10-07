A92 in Fife closed for nearly three hours after crash

The A92 in Fife was closed northbound for nearly three hours after a crash near Crossgates.

The road shut at around 12.45am before reopening shortly before 3.30am.

Drivers were diverted during the closure.

A post from Amey on X said: “The A92 is closed northbound after Crossgates due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

A later update confirmed the road had reopened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent from Dunfermline and Lochgelly.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.25am to a police incident on the A92 near Crossgates.

“We sent three appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly.

“Crews left the scene at 12.50am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.