Fife A92 in Fife closed for nearly three hours after crash The road shut at around 12.45am before reopening shortly before 3.30am. By Ellidh Aitken October 7 2024, 6:39am October 7 2024, 6:39am Share A92 in Fife closed for nearly three hours after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5098107/a92-fife-closed-three-hours-crash-crossgates/ Copy Link 0 comment The A92 was closed near Crossgates. Image: Google Street View The A92 in Fife was closed northbound for nearly three hours after a crash near Crossgates. The road shut at around 12.45am before reopening shortly before 3.30am. Drivers were diverted during the closure. A post from Amey on X said: “The A92 is closed northbound after Crossgates due to a road traffic incident. “Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.” A later update confirmed the road had reopened. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent from Dunfermline and Lochgelly. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.25am to a police incident on the A92 near Crossgates. “We sent three appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly. “Crews left the scene at 12.50am.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
Conversation