Home News Fife

Teens ‘showered with glass’ after Dunfermline bus window deliberately smashed

The incident has been condemned as 'dangerous vandalism'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dunfremline bus vandalism
The smashed window on the bus. Image: Supplied

Two teenagers were lucky to have escaped injury when a bus window was deliberately smashed in Dunfermline.

Two girls, aged 14 and 16, were showered with glass when a stone was thrown towards where they were sitting on the number 19 on Tuesday night.

Police have launched a probe into the Dunlin Drive incident, which saw the bus evacuated and passengers moved onto a replacement service.

The smashed window of the bus.
The smashed window. Image: Supplied

It comes less than a month after buses were withdrawn from another Fife route in Cardenden after a missile was thrown through a window.

The mum of one of the girls, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “They were lucky not to have been injured but it could have been so much worse.

“They said it happened so fast.

“I’m just glad they got home safe.”

An eyewitness added: “The girls were showered with broken glass.”

Bus operator Stagecoach East condemned the “dangerous vandalism”.

Stone thrown at Dunfermline bus window

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “On Tuesday evening, one of our buses operating on service 19 on Dunlin Drive in Dunfermline was damaged after a stone was thrown at the window.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported to the driver and everyone was escorted off the bus safely with a replacement vehicle available to continue their onward journeys.

“We have reported this dangerous vandalism to Police Scotland and will assist in any subsequent investigation as required.”

Police Scotland has been asked for comment.

