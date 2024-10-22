Firefighters tackle farm machinery fire near Falkland

A hay baler is on fire in a field on the outskirts of Falkland in Fife.

Firefighters are at the scene, on the Glenrothes side of the town.

The baler was said to be well alight on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.36pm reporting farm machinery on fire.

“A hay baler is alight in a field on the outskirts of Falkland.

“We sent one appliance from Glenrothes and one from Methil.

“They remain at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

