Fife families to hear within weeks if they are affected by cuts to care packages and respite

Hundreds of Fife families will learn within weeks whether they are among those affected by cuts to care packages and respite services.

The region’s cash-strapped health and social care partnership has agreed action to cut its looming £21 million overspend.

And it has confirmed changes “will happen at pace”.

This is despite warnings the body could face a challenge from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Scottish Government.

Managers revealed on Friday they have been spending £18 million a year on bank and agency workers, despite the overspend.

It now plans to move more of its own staff into critical roles in a bid to cut the cost.

The partnership says a “temporary remobilisation” of staff will draw on the expertise and talent within the organisation.

However it may mean other, less critical functions are reduced in the short term.

Social care chiefs have been criticised for making drastic decisions affecting vulnerable people in private, with MSP Willie Rennie accusing them of “astonishing secrecy”.

‘Difficult decisions have had to be made’

Interim director Fiona McKay said: “Difficult decisions have had to be made.

“But we are very clear despite the challenging financial position we face, those people at significant risk or who have a significant need in Fife will still get the help they need.”

Respite provision is being halved from six weeks a year to three – except in exceptional circumstances,

All current, unused respite will be reviewed.

In addition, the threshold to access social work services is being raised.

Staff will review assessments and prioritise those most at significant risk of harm.

This means funding for some care packages will be cut.

‘Work needs to happen at pace’

Other areas of the recovery plan are described as longer-term pieces of work which will be tested over the next few months.

They will then be formally presented as part of the savings when setting the budget for 2025-26.

Ms McKay said: “Anyone affected by the approved changes or reviews will be contacted by the partnership in the coming weeks to inform them what this means for them.

“Although work needs to happen at pace, we will not do so without communicating with people and our staff first.”