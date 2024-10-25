Fife families to hear within weeks if they are affected by cuts to care packages and respite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife families to hear within weeks if they are affected by cuts to care packages and respite

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership warns changes will happen at pace as they work to reduce a £21m overspend.

By Claire Warrender
A care worker with an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
Funding for some Fife care packages will be cut.

Hundreds of Fife families will learn within weeks whether they are among those affected by cuts to care packages and respite services.

The region’s cash-strapped health and social care partnership has agreed action to cut its looming £21 million overspend.

And it has confirmed changes “will happen at pace”.

This is despite warnings the body could face a challenge from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Scottish Government.

Managers revealed on Friday they have been spending £18 million a year on bank and agency workers, despite the overspend.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has criticised "secrecy" behind the care package cuts
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has criticised “secrecy” behind the care package cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It now plans to move more of its own staff into critical roles in a bid to cut the cost.

The partnership says a “temporary remobilisation” of staff will draw on the expertise and talent within the organisation.

However it may mean other, less critical functions are reduced in the short term.

Social care chiefs have been criticised for making drastic decisions affecting vulnerable people in private, with MSP Willie Rennie accusing them of “astonishing secrecy”.

‘Difficult decisions have had to be made’

Interim director Fiona McKay said: “Difficult decisions have had to be made.

“But we are very clear despite the challenging financial position we face, those people at significant risk or who have a significant need in Fife will still get the help they need.”

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership interim director Fiona McKay. Image: Supplied

Respite provision is being halved from six weeks a year to three – except in exceptional circumstances,

All current, unused respite will be reviewed.

In addition, the threshold to access social work services is being raised.

Staff will review assessments and prioritise those most at significant risk of harm.

This means funding for some care packages will be cut.

‘Work needs to happen at pace’

Other areas of the recovery plan are described as longer-term pieces of work which will be tested over the next few months.

They will then be formally presented as part of the savings when setting the budget for 2025-26.

Ms McKay said: “Anyone affected by the approved changes or reviews will be contacted by the partnership in the coming weeks to inform them what this means for them.

“Although work needs to happen at pace, we will not do so without communicating with people and our staff first.”

