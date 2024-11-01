Kenneth Jones: Timeline in Fife teenager’s disappearance as police launch new probe

Police are hoping to finally solve a 26-year-old missing person mystery in Glenrothes.

Kenneth Jones was just 18 when he disappeared from his home in the Fife town in 1998.

He has not been seen since.

After The Courier exclusively revealed a team of detectives has launched a new probe into the case, we look at the key developments – including possible sightings and the release of an e-fit.

November 3 1998 – Kenneth leaves home

Former Glenwood High School pupil Kenneth was reportedly seen leaving his home on Ancrum Court, in the Macedonia area of the town, at around 7.30pm.

It was said that the night before, he had been happy and playing computer games with his uncle – who lived just four doors along the road.

November 4 1998 – Kenneth reported missing

Parents Allan and Maryanne Jones reported their son missing to police after he failed to return home.

November 6 1998 – Police launch public appeal

Police said they were “anxious” to trace the missing Glenrothes teenager.

A public appeal with details of Kenneth’s appearance and the clothes he was wearing at the time was issued in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

November 8 1998 – Police dog searches and first potential sighting

Police using specially trained dogs carried out a detailed search of the area, including Riverside Park and the River Leven valley.

At around 9pm that day, a man partially matching Kenneth’s description was seen hitching a lift on the New Inn Roundabout to Falkland road.

November 9 1998 – Parents ‘very worried’

Kenneth’s parents told how they were “very worried” about his failure to return home.

Dad Allan said they thought Kenneth had gone jogging, but when he did not return that evening, they became a “bit concerned”.

They thought he might be staying over at a friend’s house, as he had done in the past.

November 11 1998 – Driver traced

Detectives traced the driver who gave the hitchhiker a lift on November 8, who confirmed he was dropped off at Dunshalt.

November 12 1998 – Further possible sighting

Officers investigated another possible sighting of Kenneth at Auchmuirbridge, near Leslie.

November 13 1998 – Hitchhiker ruled out

Police traced the hitchhiker seen on November 8 and confirmed he was not Kenneth.

Investigators said their public appeal had generated several new witnesses who had passed on “important” information.

December 2 1998 – Rough sleeper

A shopkeeper reported seeing a man matching Kenneth’s description sleeping rough in woods at a makeshift encampment at Giffordtown, near Ladybank.

The earlier possible sighting at Auchmuirbridge was ruled out.

December 10 1998 – School friend comes forward

A former school friend of Kenneth’s reported a possible sighting at Styx Pool Hall, Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy.

Kenneth was known to frequent pubs in the Kirkcaldy area.

December 23 1998 – Christmas plea

Kenneth’s parents made a heartfelt and emotional plea for their son’s return, saying they did “not have the heart” to celebrate Christmas without him.

Mum Maryanne said: “It’s going to be terrible if we don’t hear from him.

“He’s our only child and we love him. We just don’t have the heart to celebrate without him.”

At this point, it was confirmed that on the day he went missing, Kenneth had actually been seen at 1am in the family home – however, his bedroom was empty when his parents woke at 7am.

December 29 1998 – Kenneth ‘left Fife but still alive’

Kenneth’s parents said they now believed Kenneth had left Fife but told reporters they were confident he was still alive.

January 14 1999 – Birthday appeal

Kenneth’s family issued an emotional appeal for him to return home on what would have been his 19th birthday.

His photo appeared on milk cartons as part of the missing person’s appeal.

November 2 2000 – Heartache continues two years on

A fresh appeal was launched two years on from his disappearance.

Mum Maryanne said: “He’s just not the sort of boy to have just left and never said a word.

“There have been no sightings, no telephone calls, nothing. I bought him Christmas presents last year, just in case.”

November 3 2013 – Allan Bryant goes missing on anniversary

In a strange coincidence, another young man – 23-year-old Allan Bryant – went missing in Glenrothes, exactly 15 years after Kenneth disappeared.

Allan was last seen leaving a nightclub in the town – no trace of him has been found since.

The date is the only known link between the cases.

November 3 2015 – Joint appeal with Bryant family

After many years of no developments, Kenneth’s mum Maryanne spoke to The Courier alongside Allan Bryant’s mum, Marie Degan, in a joint appeal over their missing sons.

October 2016 – E-fit released

The charity Missing People issued an e-fit of how Kenneth could look 18 years on from his disappearance, when he would have been 36 years old.

Maryanne said: “I miss him. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, I just want for him to come home.”

November 2018 – Mum marks 20th anniversary

Maryanne spoke to mark the 20th anniversary of her son’s disappearance.

In a message to Kenneth, she said: “I have looked for you all over Britain.

“My one wish for you is that you are happy with a family of your own.

If you want to get in touch please call the Missing People helpline.”

October 30 2024 – Police confirm new investigation

Police confirmed they were reinvestigating the case.

DI Chris Mill said: “Police Scotland undertake regular reviews of unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance, with family reporting that it is out of character for Kenneth not to remain in contact.

“We are committed to finding out what happened to Kenneth and are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak with anyone who knew Kenneth or has information which may be relevant to the inquiry.”