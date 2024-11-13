Residents ‘feared for their lives’ after Lochgelly flats set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents ‘feared for their lives’ after Lochgelly flats set on fire

"Someone could have easily killed us all."

By Neil Henderson
The charred and smoke damaged bin store where the fire started.
The blackened bin store where the fire started in the Lochgelly flats. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Residents were left fearing for their lives after a block of flats in Lochgelly was set on fire.

Emergency services were called to the block on Buller Street in the Fife town just before midnight on Tuesday.

Smoke was seen billowing from the three-storey building.

The blaze was started deliberately in a bin storage area on the ground floor.

Police have now launched an investigation.

Residents, many of whom were asleep went the fire broke out, had to be evacuated and a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

‘It was really scary – there was lots of shouting’

One man, who asked not to be named, told The Courier he did not know if he would make it out alive.

He said: “I was in my bed at the time and was woken by the smoke alarm.

“There was a strong smell of burning and when I opened my front door my flat was immediately filled with thick black smoke.

“The stairwell was completely filled with smoke and there was no visibility whatsoever.

“I woke my daughter and grabbed my dog, and immediately began feeling my way down the stairs.

“It was really scary and there was lots of shouting from other neighbours.

“I could not see a thing and for a moment did fear for my life, and wondered if we would make it out of the building.

A fire engine outside the flats on Buller Street in Lochgelly.
A fire crew returned to the scene briefly on Wednesday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Burnt debris from the fire.
Debris from the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“The fire engines arrived a short time later and firefighters rushed straight into the stairwell to get to the fire.

“My neighbour was treated by paramedics and then taken away in an ambulance due to smoke inhalation.”

The resident said he was angry at the news that the fire is being treated as deliberate.

He added: “It’s utter madness and I’m shocked to think that someone could have willingly started a fire in our building.

Given what happened only a year ago to the flats on Francis Street, in which people were lucky to get out alive and which later had to be demolished, I’m also angry.

“Someone could have easily killed us all had the fire taken hold.”

Officers returned to the Buller Street flats on Wednesday.
The fire is under investigation. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.30am on Wednesday we received a report of a fire at Buller Street, Lochgelly.

“Emergencies services attended.

“One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”

In September, a man and a woman were jailed after admitting to deliberately starting the Francis Street fire.

