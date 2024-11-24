Glenrothes gas leak probe as car crashes into school

Firefighters are investigating a possible gas leak at a school in Glenrothes after a car crashed into the building.

Emergency services were called to Glenwood High School at around 9am on Sunday.

Fire crews worked to make the white Mercedes safe after it crashed through a barrier and into one of the school’s classrooms.

They are now investigating a smell of gas in the building alongside SGN.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have received the stop message after crews made the vehicle safe after it crashed into a building.

“A person was extracted from the vehicle prior to arrival.

“Police have requested a structural engineer to attend.

“Firefighters are now investigating a smell of gas in the building and the gas board will attend.”

Police Scotland and SGN have been contacted for more details.

