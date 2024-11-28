Rosyth Co-op shut and shop taped off after police incident

The Co-op in Rosyth is closed to customers with the entrance to the store taped off.

The doors to the shop on Castlandhill Road appear to have been damaged following an overnight incident.

Red and white tape has been put across the doors with no one allowed in or out the shop.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police spotted at Rosyth Co-op

One resident said she saw several police vans parked outside the shop at around midnight when she was returning home from work.

She said: “There were three or four police vans parked up outside the Co-op with several officers stood outside.

“I also saw officers coming from the rear of the shop.

“The door was also being inspected following what must have been a break-in.”

Another local said the store had been taped off and closed all Thursday morning.

He said: “I use the shop daily for the post office and for groceries and it’s never normally shut.

“There is tape across the door and the door latch is broken so there has certainly been some sort of forced entry by the looks of it.

“It’s a busy shop so its closure will have a significant impact on the local community.”

Police Scotland and Co-op have been contacted for more information.

