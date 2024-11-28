Rosyth Co-op shut and shop taped off after police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth Co-op shut and shop taped off after police incident

The front doors of the store appear to be damaged.

By Neil Henderson
The entrance to the Rosyth Co-op has been taped off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The Co-op in Rosyth is closed to customers with the entrance to the store taped off.

The doors to the shop on Castlandhill Road appear to have been damaged following an overnight incident.

Red and white tape has been put across the doors with no one allowed in or out the shop.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police spotted at Rosyth Co-op

One resident said she saw several police vans parked outside the shop at around midnight when she was returning home from work.

She said: “There were three or four police vans parked up outside the Co-op with several officers stood outside.

“I also saw officers coming from the rear of the shop.

“The door was also being inspected following what must have been a break-in.”

Another local said the store had been taped off and closed all Thursday morning.

Damage to the door of the Co-op. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “I use the shop daily for the post office and for groceries and it’s never normally shut.

“There is tape across the door and the door latch is broken so there has certainly been some sort of forced entry by the looks of it.

“It’s a busy shop so its closure will have a significant impact on the local community.”

Police Scotland and Co-op have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation