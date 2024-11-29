Multi-million-pound expansion to start at St Andrews holiday lodge resort

St Andrews holiday park owners are starting work on a multi-million-pound development that will more than double its size.

The £20 million Stewarts Resort is building another 131 luxury lodges at Northbank Farm, by Cameron, four miles from the home of golf.

It will add to the 82 holiday homes already on site, alongside a restaurant, spa and gym.

Park owners Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd says it marks a significant investment.

They plan to use a local workforce where possible.

And they say St Andrews businesses will benefit as a result of increased visitor numbers to the five star resort.

Co-owner William Stewart predicts huge interest in the new lodges, with prices ranging from £90,000 to £300,000.

“We’re committed to investing in the community and making a positive impact, both for local businesses and the environment,” he said.

St Andrews park expansion had shaky start with planning refusal

Stewart’s Resort is one of several parks operated by Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd.

One is at Edzell in Angus, and another at Strathkinness was granted planning permission for an additional 20 lodges in July.

The St Andrews site has been home to professional golfers, golf fans and even students who don’t fancy living in halls of residence.

However, the Stewart’s Resort expansion bid got off to a shaky start when it was originally denied planning permission.

Councillors on Fife’s north east planning committee feared it would lead to increased traffic, resulting in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

There were also fears for wildlife, including pink-footed geese, at nearby Cameron Reservoir.

However, the Scottish Government later approved it on appeal, saying there was no justification for refusal.

Stewart’s Resort ready to welcome new owners

William says they have taken steps to protect local wildlife to address some of the concerns.

They have worked with environmental advisers to design green spaces, ensuring the area’s natural character is an integral part of the development.

And a bus stop at park gates helps visitors leave their cars.

The resort is now ready to welcome its first new owners.

And an open weekend for prospective owners will be held from Friday to Sunday.

William added: “We’re pleased to announce this lodge expansion.

“And we look forward to welcoming new visitors who will experience what makes St Andrews a special destination.”