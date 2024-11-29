Multi-million-pound expansion to start at St Andrews holiday lodge resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound expansion to start at St Andrews holiday lodge resort

Stewart's Resort is adding an additional 131 lodges.

By Claire Warrender
William Stewart of Stewart's Resort. Image: Supplied.
St Andrews holiday park owners are starting work on a multi-million-pound development that will more than double its size.

The £20 million Stewarts Resort is building another 131 luxury lodges at Northbank Farm, by Cameron, four miles from the home of golf.

It will add to the 82 holiday homes already on site, alongside a restaurant, spa and gym.

Stewart's Resort holiday park
Stewart’s Resort expansion will more than double the park’s size. Image: Google Street View

Park owners Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd says it marks a significant investment.

They plan to use a local workforce where possible.

And they say St Andrews businesses will benefit as a result of increased visitor numbers to the five star resort.

Co-owner William Stewart predicts huge interest in the new lodges, with prices ranging from £90,000 to £300,000.

“We’re committed to investing in the community and making a positive impact, both for local businesses and the environment,” he said.

St Andrews park expansion had shaky start with planning refusal

Stewart’s Resort is one of several parks operated by Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd.

One is at Edzell in Angus, and another at Strathkinness was granted planning permission for an additional 20 lodges in July.

The St Andrews site has been home to professional golfers, golf fans and even students who don’t fancy living in halls of residence.

The Smoked Thistle
The resort includes a restaurant. Image: Gareth Jennings.

However, the Stewart’s Resort expansion bid got off to a shaky start when it was originally denied planning permission.

Councillors on Fife’s north east planning committee feared it would lead to increased traffic, resulting in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

There were also fears for wildlife, including pink-footed geese, at nearby Cameron Reservoir.

However, the Scottish Government later approved it on appeal, saying there was no justification for refusal.

Stewart’s Resort ready to welcome new owners

William says they have taken steps to protect local wildlife to address some of the concerns.

They have worked with environmental advisers to design green spaces, ensuring the area’s natural character is an integral part of the development.

And a bus stop at park gates helps visitors leave their cars.

The resort is now ready to welcome its first new owners.

And an open weekend for prospective owners will be held from Friday to Sunday.

William added: “We’re pleased to announce this lodge expansion.

“And we look forward to welcoming new visitors who will experience what makes St Andrews a special destination.”

