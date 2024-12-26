EXCLUSIVE: More Tasers for police in Fife as cops face ‘higher aggression than ever before’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: More Tasers for police in Fife as cops face ‘higher aggression than ever before’

At least 325 officers have been attacked in the line of duty in Fife since April.

More police officers in Fife are being trained using Tasers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

More police in Fife are being armed with Tasers as cops in the kingdom face “higher aggression than ever before”.

At least 325 officers have been attacked in the line of duty in Fife since April.

Many have been left with serious injuries and facing months off work.

The number represents a near-18% rise in attacks on officers for the same April to December period in 2023.

The number of attacks also marks a five-year high for Fife P Division.

Violent attacks ‘more likely to come from younger generation’ says top Fife cop

The situation has escalated so much that Fife officers have experienced almost as many attacks in 2024 as in the whole of Edinburgh – despite the lower population in the kingdom – according to the region’s top officer.

Now, Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan – Fife divisional commander – is vowing to prioritise improvements in officer safety.

He is using an extra proportion of Fife’s 2024 police budget to make Tasers available to more officers.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, CS McEwan said his officers are facing “more aggression than ever before”.

He said: “Violent attacks are now more likely to come from the younger generation than we’ve traditionally experienced.

“Officers called to deal with groups of young people engaging in instances of anti-social activity and disorder are more likely to be assaulted.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We are seeing much more aggression from this demographic than previously and that’s concerning.

“Nobody has a God-given right to attack a police officer but attacks are becoming increasingly common.

“That’s why we have more officers being trained to handle Tasers and more Taser usage.

“Violent attacks in Fife are now eclipsing many other larger and more populated police divisions such as Lothian and Borders.

“Alarmingly, we’ve only had 34 fewer attacks than E Division, which polices Edinburgh, our capital city with a thriving night-time economy.”

Number of Fife police officers trained in Taser use rising to 100

Earlier this year, CS McEwan revealed how officers had faced 70 attacks in less than two months – with one officer left with a broken wrist and another with “significant” facial injuries.

In September, a male officer was injured during a disturbance in Glenrothes.

Then in October, The Courier told how a female officer had sustained a facial injury while dealing with a rammy involving youths at the Dunfermline Asda store.

Police in Fife now have 34 Tasers available at eight locations.

Currently, 88 officers in Fife are fully trained in Taser use with that number expected to rise to 100 by April 2025.

Tasers can help incapacitate individuals in violent situations.

Since January 2024, there have been 39 Taser incidents in Fife where the device was drawn, aimed or a red dot warning deployed.

Of those incidents, Tasers were discharged six times.

A Taser – the brand name of a conducted energy device – is used to temporarily incapacitate people in violent situations.

About 50,000 volts is generated when fired, which reduces to 1,500 volts when it comes into contact with the individual.

The electrical charge results in temporary loss of muscle control, often causing the person to fall to the ground.

‘Body-worn cameras will be a game-changer’

Meanwhile, body-worn cameras – which are due to be introduced in 2025 with Tayside Division the first to benefit – cannot come soon enough, says CS McEwan.

He said: “It’s common for police to be called to assist those staff that are actually better equipped with body cams.

“The roll-out of body cameras will be a game-changer.

“With the act of aggression caught on camera and available as potential evidence, it will deter many who may otherwise resort to violence.”

