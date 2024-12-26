Antonio Portales hails ‘amazing’ Dundee fans as he plots ‘important step’ against Ross County

Victory over Ross County today would be an “important step” for Dundee.

That’s the view of central defender Antonio Portales as he gears up for his first taste of Scottish football’s festive fixture frenzy.

The Mexican defender missed the busiest part of last term due to injury and he’s keen to make up for that missed time, starting today against the Staggies.

“It’s hard because of families and kids, they want to have a normal merry Christmas,” the Dee defender said.

“But we are professional footballers and that is the job.

“Back home Christmas is Mexican food and music, usually on the 24th and then open presents on the 25th, but we are training and then have the Ross County match so this year it won’t be much.

“These games are very good for the fans, they want to watch matches at this time of year.

“In Mexico the league is closed down at this time of year so it was a new thing for me when I came to Scotland.

“Last season I was injured so I wasn’t playing in the games but this year I am looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of matches, it’s very intense but everyone is looking forward to it.”

Twa amigos

Helping Portales maintain a Mexican Christmas will be compatriot Cesar Garza.

The 19-year-old joined up with his new team-mates ahead of the confirmation of his loan move from Monterrey and is lodging with Portales.

“It is amazing to have Cesar here and to have another Mexican at the club,” Portales said.

“I will help him to settle, it is important for him to have someone doing that.

“He is a very good young player who will do well for the team and will help us.

“We spoke before he came over for a few weeks and I told him about the club, the fans and our team-mates.

“He is very happy to be here with us and is ready to play when he can.

“Cesar has made a big decision to come to Scotland, he could have stayed in Mexico but he is a professional footballer and wants to show that mentality.”

‘Amazing’ fans

Garza’s first taste of Scottish football in person will be Boxing Day’s Premiership clash with Ross County, though he can’t be registered until January 1.

He’ll be joining the thousands of Dees in the stands at Dens hoping for a victorious final fixture at Dens in 2024.

“The last three games at home have been good for us, it is amazing playing in front of our fans and we want to give them another victory,” Portales added.

“Of course, we want to win more points away from home but this weekend we will play at Dens and we want to make another important step.”