Antonio Portales hails ‘amazing’ Dundee fans as he plots ‘important step’ against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Antonio Portales hails ‘amazing’ Dundee fans as he plots ‘important step’ against Ross County

The Mexican also opened up on the arrival of compatriot Cesar Garza.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Victory over Ross County today would be an “important step” for Dundee.

That’s the view of central defender Antonio Portales as he gears up for his first taste of Scottish football’s festive fixture frenzy.

The Mexican defender missed the busiest part of last term due to injury and he’s keen to make up for that missed time, starting today against the Staggies.

“It’s hard because of families and kids, they want to have a normal merry Christmas,” the Dee defender said.

“But we are professional footballers and that is the job.

Antonio Portales
Dundee’s Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Back home Christmas is Mexican food and music, usually on the 24th and then open presents on the 25th, but we are training and then have the Ross County match so this year it won’t be much.

“These games are very good for the fans, they want to watch matches at this time of year.

“In Mexico the league is closed down at this time of year so it was a new thing for me when I came to Scotland.

“Last season I was injured so I wasn’t playing in the games but this year I am looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of matches, it’s very intense but everyone is looking forward to it.”

Twa amigos

Helping Portales maintain a Mexican Christmas will be compatriot Cesar Garza.

The 19-year-old joined up with his new team-mates ahead of the confirmation of his loan move from Monterrey and is lodging with Portales.

“It is amazing to have Cesar here and to have another Mexican at the club,” Portales said.

Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (centre) with his two Mexican players Cesar Garza and Antonio Portales. Image: David Young

“I will help him to settle, it is important for him to have someone doing that.

“He is a very good young player who will do well for the team and will help us.

“We spoke before he came over for a few weeks and I told him about the club, the fans and our team-mates.

“He is very happy to be here with us and is ready to play when he can.

“Cesar has made a big decision to come to Scotland, he could have stayed in Mexico but he is a professional footballer and wants to show that mentality.”

‘Amazing’ fans

Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee’s last home clash saw them beat Motherwell 4-1. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Garza’s first taste of Scottish football in person will be Boxing Day’s Premiership clash with Ross County, though he can’t be registered until January 1.

He’ll be joining the thousands of Dees in the stands at Dens hoping for a victorious final fixture at Dens in 2024.

“The last three games at home have been good for us, it is amazing playing in front of our fans and we want to give them another victory,” Portales added.

“Of course, we want to win more points away from home but this weekend we will play at Dens and we want to make another important step.”

More from Dundee FC

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Dundee urged to provide Christmas cheer as they chase 35-year-old record in Boxing Day…
Former Dundee star Charlie Adam. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Dundee hero Charlie Adam opens up on Fleetwood Town sacking
Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as…
Cesar Garza
Dundee new boy Cesar Garza: I beat Messi, now I want to beat Dundee…
Trevor Carson and Tony Docherty
Trevor Carson targeting extended run for Dundee as he opens up on 'strange situation'…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Fin Robertson
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Dundee seal deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza as potential debut opponent revealed
2
Dundee were beaten 1-0 at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's 'disappointed dressing-room' after narrow Rangers defeat as reason behind Simon…
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone
Seun Adewumi made his first start for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?

Conversation