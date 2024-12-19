Glenrothes crematorium plans approved after appeal to Scottish Government

Plans for a new crematorium in Glenrothes have been approved after an appeal to the Scottish Government.

A Holyrood reporter overruled a decision by Fife councillors in May, stating there is no justification for refusal.

The proposal for Southfield Industrial Estate includes a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

More than 100 people objected to the planning application over fears pollutants from burning would affect their health.

And members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee ruled it was planned for the wrong location.

Objectors have expressed disappointment with the reporter’s decision.

However, developer Respect Developments has pledged to speak to residents in a bid to be a good neighbour.

‘We will be a quiet neighbour’

Director Steven McGhee insisted the decision is a positive one .

“It’s a good idea,” he said.

“I know it doesn’t have 100% support but I’m hopeful it will be good for the area.

“We’ll be a quiet neighbour. And the skills academy in particular will be good for local young people.”

Mr McGhee says no timescales have been set for starting building work or opening the facilities.

“There’s a lot of funding to be put in place and we’re working towards that now,” he said.

“We will make sure we speak to residents living round about.

“We want to work with them in the future as we’re not here to cause problems.”

‘Disappointed with Glenrothes crematorium plan appeal decision’

However, Glenrothes councillor Craig Walker said he was very disappointed with the decision.

“This will not go down well in the local area,” he said.

“I thought the reasons we gave for refusal at planning here in Fife were pretty solid.

“And the fact they have overruled it doesn’t feel right.”

The SNP councillor added: “I think residents are right to stand up against it.”

The approved Glenrothes crematorium plan also includes memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and vehicular access.

Respect Developments say it could create 120 jobs, including 80 apprentices.

Fife planning officers recommended refusal as Southfield Industrial Estate is zoned for employment use.

And a crematorium does not meet development plan requirements, they stated.