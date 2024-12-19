Glenrothes crematorium plans approved after appeal to Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes crematorium plans approved after appeal to Scottish Government

A Holyrood reporter has overturned a Fife planning committee decision, despite 100 objections.

By Claire Warrender
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc

Plans for a new crematorium in Glenrothes have been approved after an appeal to the Scottish Government.

A Holyrood reporter overruled a decision by Fife councillors in May, stating there is no justification for refusal.

The proposal for Southfield Industrial Estate includes a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

How the Glenrothes crematorium chapel will look
An image of how the chapel would look after the Glenrothes crematorium plans were approved. Image: Dignity PLC

More than 100 people objected to the planning application over fears pollutants from burning would affect their health.

And members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee ruled it was planned for the wrong location.

Objectors have expressed disappointment with the reporter’s decision.

However, developer Respect Developments has pledged to speak to residents in a bid to be a good neighbour.

‘We will be a quiet neighbour’

Director Steven McGhee insisted the decision is a positive one .

“It’s a good idea,” he said.

“I know it doesn’t have 100% support but I’m hopeful it will be good for the area.

“We’ll be a quiet neighbour. And the skills academy in particular will be good for local young people.”

How neighbours were notified of plans for the new Glenrothes crematorium. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr McGhee says no timescales have been set for starting building work or opening the facilities.

“There’s a lot of funding to be put in place and we’re working towards that now,” he said.

“We will make sure we speak to residents living round about.

“We want to work with them in the future as we’re not here to cause problems.”

‘Disappointed with Glenrothes crematorium plan appeal decision’

However, Glenrothes councillor Craig Walker said he was very disappointed with the decision.

“This will not go down well in the local area,” he said.

“I thought the reasons we gave for refusal at planning here in Fife were pretty solid.

“And the fact they have overruled it doesn’t feel right.”

The SNP councillor added: “I think residents are right to stand up against it.”

The approved Glenrothes crematorium plan also includes memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and vehicular access.

Respect Developments say it could create 120 jobs, including 80 apprentices.

Fife planning officers recommended refusal as Southfield Industrial Estate is zoned for employment use.

And a crematorium does not meet development plan requirements, they stated.

