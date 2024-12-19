5 of the best bars and pubs in Broughty Ferry

There’s a lot to love about Broughty Ferry.

The pretty seaside town boasts a beach and castle, a wealth of boutique shops, plus a fantastic range of pubs and bars.

In fact, the Ferry, as it’s fondly known, has its very own famous pub crawl – the ‘Ferry 15’.

If, like me, you’re after a few drinks (maybe not 15) in some brilliant venues, then you’re in luck because Broughty Ferry has something for everyone.

I headed along there one evening recently to check out five of my favourite Ferry bars and pubs.

1. Bruach Bar – creative cocktails

My first stop was Bruach Bar. I was after a cocktail, and I knew I’d be guaranteed to get a good one here.

General manager Daniel Gora presented me with a drinks menu and I was blown away by the array of weird and wonderful-sounding creations.

I settled on a Pear of the Dog, which featured bourbon, pear, falernum, pineapple, citrus and pumpkin spice.

I watched as Daniel, an expert mixologist, did his thing – all very impressive and theatrical.

And yes, the drink was a taste sensation.

Bar manager and assistant manager Jake Taylor then suggested I try another of the bar’s ‘creative cocktails’ – Smoke and Spice.

This featured Highland Moon Moonshine, ginger, lemon shrub, peated whisky spray, and honey. Simply delicious.

Bruach runs cocktail classes, and I’m tempted to sign up.

But of course there’s more to the bar than just cocktails. Its popular restaurant offers brunch, lunch and dinner.

The fact it’s dog-friendly is another feather in its cap.

2. The Fisherman’s Tavern – an institution

I absolutely love The Fish, as it’s affectionately known by locals.

The pub has been welcoming customers since 1827 and it’s just got something super-special – magical, even – about it.

It’s tucked away at the bottom of Fort Street near the lifeboat station, and essentially consists of three old fisherman’s cottages, painted pink, lime and yellow.

Inside, it’s rather like the Tardis – you don’t realise how big The Fisherman’s Tavern really is.

With low ceilings and cosy corners, it’s the perfect place to while away the day or night.

There are old photographs all over the walls of Broughty Ferry through the decades, most with a fishing or nautical theme.

Popular with groups – and individuals

Inside, I found tables packed with parties of people enjoying festive lunches.

And round the corner, in the ‘snug’, I found a solo drinker, reading a book in peace.

It’s in the snug that incredible live music sessions take place, with an acoustic night, or ‘fiddlers’ jam’, every Thursday.

I caught up with assistant manager Amy Yeaman for a chat.

“The Fish has really held on to its sense of identity,” she said.

“It’s the oldest pub in the Ferry and has a real vintage feel to it. I think it’s charming!

“It’s a real hidden gem. It looks tiny from the outside – it’s like the Tardis – but there’s so much inside, from the bar to the dining area and the snug, which can get quite lively.”

The pub, which is dog-friendly, runs events galore including ‘boozy bingo’ and a summer beer festival.

It’s got a roaring fire, too, which is always a bonus, and a walled beer garden.

The Fish is renowned for its real ales, and the food served is good, solid pub grub.

3. The Fort Hotel – a family affair

I was greeted by the smiling faces of John and Carol Black when I entered The Fort.

Carol bought the venue in 1981 with her husband, John Senior, who passed away a few years ago. Her son, John, now runs it with his wife Marian.

“We get all ages in here – from 18 to 80,” John told me.

“One side of the bar turns into a club with a DJ booth. You’ll have parents at one side, and their kids partying at the other. We get all generations.”

Carol moved to Fuerteventura 14 years ago, but she frequently pops back to the Ferry to catch up with friends and family.

“This is the best bar in the Ferry!” she said.

I also chatted to pub regulars Raymond Boyd and Andy McPherson.

“There’s great drink and food, sports on the TV and it’s a brilliant meeting place for friends,” said Raymond, a delivery driver.

“You’re guaranteed to know folk when you come in. It’s a good laugh. It’s great for banter.”

4. The Anchor Bar – friendly locals and staff

Rick Astley was playing on the stereo as I made my way into The Anchor, another popular Ferry pub.

I tried to resist the urge to dance, but it was tough going.

Propped up at the bar – and keen to chat – were a trio of men who declared themselves to be regulars.

The bar staff were friendly, especially Jaydee Martin and Laura Day, who shared details of where they had had their gorgeous manicures. (I did ask!)

The Anchor runs regular karaoke nights and live music sessions, and I can well imagine these are a hoot.

5. The Post Office Bar – a hit with everyone

Look closely and you’ll spot the stone sign saying ‘1907’ on the wall outside this former post office.

It’s years since it was transformed into a pub, and it’s a hugely popular one at that.

I dropped in for a coffee, and was surprised to find it rather empty, but staff reassured me it was a brief “lull”, and that it would likely be inundated with people later on.

It had been years since I’d been to the The Post Office Bar, and I’d forgotten about the grand, high ceilings – they’re pretty impressive.

The pub hosts a lot of functions and parties, and it’s popular among sports fan catching up with the big match.

Food here is of the traditional pub variety – expect burgers, pies, fish and chips, lasagne, and the like.