Forfar firm’s three closed down care homes on the market

Kennedy Care Group shut residential homes in Forfar, Laurencekirk and Newport-on-Tay within months of each other earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
Lochbank Manor beside Forfar Loch was the first of three Kennedy Care Group closures. Image: Christie & Co
Three residential homes shut within weeks of each other by a Forfar-based care company are on the market.

Kennedy Care Group axed a third of its portfolio between August and October.

One of the premises – Lochbank Manor in Forfar – was closed down by the Care Inspectorate.

The regulatory body cancelled the home’s registration after bosses failed to tackle issues raised in a damning inspection report on the “chaotic” premises.

Lochbank, along with Kirk House in Laurencekirk and Riverview Lodge, on the banks of the Tay at Newport, are all now up for sale.

Between them the three homes have more than 70 bedrooms.

Residential home specialist Christie & Co is handling all three sales. Offers are invited for each of the sites.

Sudden closure of Forfar home

In August, Lochbank was the first to close.

Shocked families said they were given only 48 hours notice. The Care Inspectorate labelled staffing levels “despicable”.

The selling agents say the 35-bed home, close to Forfar Loch, offers “the perfect canvas for a new purpose”.

Lochbank Manor care home in Forfar.
Lochbank Manor was the subject of a damning Care Inspectorate report. Image: Christie & Co
Lochbank Manor former care home in Forfar.
An internal view of Lochbank in Forfar. Image: Christie & Co

Financial troubles are then believed to have led to the closure of 20-bed Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk.

The last resident left the former Georgian church manse in September.

Kirk Lodge nursing home in Laurencekirk.
Kirk Lodge was a former church manse. Image: Christie & co
Former Kirk Lodge care home in Laurencekirk.
The rear garden of Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk. Image: Christie & Co

Kirk Lodge has 20 single bedrooms and one twin.

A single-storey stone cottage in the grounds is being sold separately.

And less than a fortnight later, Kennedy Care Group closed 18-bed Riverview Lodge in Newport-on-Tay.

It also previously came under fire from inspectors, but fared better in a report issued in April.

Riverview nursing home in Newport-on-Tay.
Riverview in Newport looks over the River Tay. Image: Christie & Co
Former Riverview care home in Newport on Tay.
The interior of Riverview in Newport-on-Tay. Image: Christie & Co
Riverview Lodge care home up for sale.
A lounge in Riverview Lodge. Image: Christie & Co

The late Victorian property stands in grounds of just over an acre.

It is described as being ideally suited for a return to residential use.

Kennedy Care Group subsequently said residents in its six remaining homes had been reassured operations were continuing as normal.

Those are:

Conversation