Man, 30, charged after ‘stand-off’ with riot police in Cowdenbeath

Firefighters aimed water jets at the window of a flat during the incident.

By Andrew Robson
Armed officers in Cowdenbeath.
Armed officers in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a six-hour stand-off with riot police in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to called to a “concern for person” report on Watson Street at 12.20pm on Friday.

Members of the public were urged to stay away as more than 14 police vehicles and a dog handling unit descended on the street.

Firefighters sprayed water at a first-floor window during the incident, with smoke coming out of the property around 4.20pm.

Emergency services left the scene at 6pm with no reports of any injuries.

Emergency services at Watson Street, Cowdenbeath
The road was taped off during the incident. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Police in riot gear were called to the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday police received a report of concern for a person in the Watson Street area of Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended and the incident was contained with no injuries or risk to the wider public.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.”

