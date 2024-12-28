Fife Man, 30, charged after ‘stand-off’ with riot police in Cowdenbeath Firefighters aimed water jets at the window of a flat during the incident. By Andrew Robson December 28 2024, 12:23pm December 28 2024, 12:23pm Share Man, 30, charged after ‘stand-off’ with riot police in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5153073/man-charged-police-stand-off-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link Armed officers in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A 30-year-old man has been charged after a six-hour stand-off with riot police in Cowdenbeath. Officers were called to called to a “concern for person” report on Watson Street at 12.20pm on Friday. Members of the public were urged to stay away as more than 14 police vehicles and a dog handling unit descended on the street. Firefighters sprayed water at a first-floor window during the incident, with smoke coming out of the property around 4.20pm. Emergency services left the scene at 6pm with no reports of any injuries. The road was taped off during the incident. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Police in riot gear were called to the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday police received a report of concern for a person in the Watson Street area of Cowdenbeath. “Emergency services attended and the incident was contained with no injuries or risk to the wider public. “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.”