Man, 30, charged after ‘stand-off’ with riot police in Cowdenbeath

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a six-hour stand-off with riot police in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to called to a “concern for person” report on Watson Street at 12.20pm on Friday.

Members of the public were urged to stay away as more than 14 police vehicles and a dog handling unit descended on the street.

Firefighters sprayed water at a first-floor window during the incident, with smoke coming out of the property around 4.20pm.

Emergency services left the scene at 6pm with no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday police received a report of concern for a person in the Watson Street area of Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended and the incident was contained with no injuries or risk to the wider public.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.”