Fife Boy, 14, arrested after Dunfermline Bus Station disturbance A 20-year-old man was injured in the incident. By Finn Nixon December 30 2024, 11:05am December 30 2024, 11:05am Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Google Maps A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police were called to a "disturbance" at Dunfermline Bus Station on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the Queen Ann Street site at around 10.15pm on Saturday. Police previously reported that a 20-year-old had been injured, but that the nature of his injuries were unknown. It has been reported that the "disturbance" involved a group of youths and young adults. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with this incident and a report will be sent to the relevant authority." Images on social media showed several police vans and cars at the bus station after the incident. Police continue to investigate.