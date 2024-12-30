Boy, 14, arrested after Dunfermline Bus Station disturbance

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police were called to a “disturbance” at Dunfermline Bus Station on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the Queen Ann Street site at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Police previously reported that a 20-year-old had been injured, but that the nature of his injuries were unknown.

It has been reported that the “disturbance” involved a group of youths and young adults.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with this incident and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”

Images on social media showed several police vans and cars at the bus station after the incident.

Police continue to investigate.