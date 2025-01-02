Fife 14-year-old charged after car ‘stolen’ in Fife The Honda Jazz was found in Kelty after being taken from Cowdenbeath. By Lucy Scarlett January 2 2025, 7:10pm January 2 2025, 7:10pm Share 14-year-old charged after car ‘stolen’ in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5155070/boy-charged-stolen-car-kelty-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link 0 comment Police closed off Blackhall Road when they discovered the abandoned car. Image: Google Street View A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a car was allegedly stolen in Fife. The Black Honza Jazz was reported missing from Cowdenbeath on Thursday. Blackhall Road in Kelty was later closed off after police traced the car. Boy, 14, charged over ‘stolen car’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, we received a report of a car stolen from Arthur Place, Cowdenbeath. “Following inquiries, the car was traced in Kelty around 1pm. “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection. “A report will be sent to the relevant agency.” It comes as a spike in car thefts triggered Fife police to set up a dedicated unit to tackle the issue.
