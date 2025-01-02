14-year-old charged after car ‘stolen’ in Fife

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a car was allegedly stolen in Fife.

The Black Honza Jazz was reported missing from Cowdenbeath on Thursday.

Blackhall Road in Kelty was later closed off after police traced the car.

Boy, 14, charged over ‘stolen car’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, we received a report of a car stolen from Arthur Place, Cowdenbeath.

“Following inquiries, the car was traced in Kelty around 1pm.

“A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection.

“A report will be sent to the relevant agency.”

It comes as a spike in car thefts triggered Fife police to set up a dedicated unit to tackle the issue.