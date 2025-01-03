St Andrews hotel shuts for ‘major refurbishment’

A St Andrews hotel has shut for a “major refurbishment”.

The 36-bed, three-star Ardgowan Hotel on Playfair Terrace on North Street closed on January 1.

The B-listed Georgian townhouse – designed by architect George Rae in 1820 – is not taking bookings while the work takes place.

It has not been confirmed when it will reopen.

A source claims staff were given minimal notice of the closure.

A statement on the hotel’s website said: “The Ardgowan Hotel will be temporarily closing for a major refurbishment starting on January 1 2025.

“This exciting project will allow us to enhance our facilities and elevate our guest experience to an even higher standard and will include the opening of a new restaurant and bar.

“We will continue to post updates about our reopening date here and on our social media channels and look forward to welcoming you back to a beautifully renewed Ardgowan Hotel in the near future.”

It is understood the hotel is aiming to reopen in early 2026.

The Ardgowan Hotel was taken over by Northern Irish private investment firm Wirefox in 2022.

The company also owns the adjacent Pilmour Hotel.

A spokesperson for Wirefox said no one would be available for comment until Monday.