St Andrews hotel shuts for ‘major refurbishment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

St Andrews hotel shuts for ‘major refurbishment’

A new restaurant and bar are planned at the Ardgowan Hotel.

By Neil Henderson
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
The Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Wirefox

A St Andrews hotel has shut for a “major refurbishment”.

The 36-bed, three-star Ardgowan Hotel on Playfair Terrace on North Street closed on January 1.

The B-listed Georgian townhouse – designed by architect George Rae in 1820 – is not taking bookings while the work takes place.

It has not been confirmed when it will reopen.

A source claims staff were given minimal notice of the closure.

A statement on the hotel’s website said: “The Ardgowan Hotel will be temporarily closing for a major refurbishment starting on January 1 2025.

St Andrews’ Ardgowan Hotel shut for ‘exciting project’

“This exciting project will allow us to enhance our facilities and elevate our guest experience to an even higher standard and will include the opening of a new restaurant and bar.

“We will continue to post updates about our reopening date here and on our social media channels and look forward to welcoming you back to a beautifully renewed Ardgowan Hotel in the near future.”

It is understood the hotel is aiming to reopen in early 2026.

The Ardgowan Hotel was taken over by Northern Irish private investment firm Wirefox in 2022.

The company also owns the adjacent Pilmour Hotel.

A spokesperson for Wirefox said no one would be available for comment until Monday.

More from Fife

Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
A Police Scotland officer.
Man, 31, reported missing from Kirkcaldy found 'safe and well'
A Maserati Granturismo Sport, similar to the one seized in Fife. Image: Shutterstock
£179k sports car and e-bikes among nearly 300 vehicles seized by Fife police
Blackhall Road in Kelty.
14-year-old charged after car 'stolen' in Fife
The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Short trains leaving Fife commuters 'stranded' as 700+ services cancelled in a year
2
Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie embraces the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025
Steven Buddie has been found.
Missing man, 37, last seen at Kirkcaldy beach traced 'safe and well'
A915 Standing Stane Road
Woman, 26, dies after Hogmanay crash on Fife road

Conversation