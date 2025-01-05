Three cars ‘written off’ after Range Rover crash in Lochgelly

Three cars ‘have been written off’ after a Range Rover crashed into a parked car in Lochgelly.

The black Evoque model made “an explosion-like noise” after it struck another vehicle that shunted into a third car on Auchterderran Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Multiple emergency services descended the street, with the road closed for more than an hour.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

One local told The Courier: “I heard a loud explosion-like noise outside my front door.

“I jumped up to see what was and went outside and the road was covered in debris and bits of the car from the crash.

“The black car had run into the back of a parked car and pushed into the back of a third car – a red Fiesta.

“Loads of people came out of their houses to see what all the commotion was about.

“Just a short time later police and several fire engines arrived and then two ambulances turned up too.

“I saw a man and a woman from the black car being attended to by an ambulance crew.

“Police pulled a car across the road and had it closed for over an hour as the clean-up continued.

“It’s just lucky nobody was walking past at the time.”

Three cars ‘written off’ in the crash

An owner of one of the cars damaged in the incident said he was home when he heard the crash.

He said: “I went out and found that the Range Rover had run into the back of my car.

“The impact had shunted it into the car parked in front damaging both.

“All three cars are write-offs.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request at 9.32pm on Saturday from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist at an incident in Lochgelly.

“Two appliances from nearby Lochgelly station were despatched to Auchterderran Road.

“On arrival, officers found a car that had crashed into a stationary vehicle.

“Officers assisted other emergency services and made the scene safe before returning to station at 10.27pm.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.