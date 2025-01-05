Three cars ‘written off’ after Range Rover crash in Lochgelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Three cars ‘written off’ after Range Rover crash in Lochgelly

Residents reportedly heard an 'explosion-like noise'.

A Range Rover was destroyed in the Lochgelly crash.
A Range Rover was destroyed in the Lochgelly crash. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Three cars ‘have been written off’ after a Range Rover crashed into a parked car in Lochgelly.

The black Evoque model made “an explosion-like noise” after it struck another vehicle that shunted into a third car on Auchterderran Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Multiple emergency services descended the street, with the road closed for more than an hour.

Two of the other cars damaged in the Lochgelly crash.
Two of the other cars damaged in the Lochgelly crash. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

One local told The Courier: “I heard a loud explosion-like noise outside my front door.

“I jumped up to see what was and went outside and the road was covered in debris and bits of the car from the crash.

“The black car had run into the back of a parked car and pushed into the back of a third car – a red Fiesta.

“Loads of people came out of their houses to see what all the commotion was about.

“Just a short time later police and several fire engines arrived and then two ambulances turned up too.

“I saw a man and a woman from the black car being attended to by an ambulance crew.

“Police pulled a car across the road and had it closed for over an hour as the clean-up continued.

“It’s just lucky nobody was walking past at the time.”

Three cars ‘written off’ in the crash

An owner of one of the cars damaged in the incident said he was home when he heard the crash.

He said: “I went out and found that the Range Rover had run into the back of my car.

“The impact had shunted it into the car parked in front damaging both.

The damaged Range Rover.
The damaged Range Rover. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“All three cars are write-offs.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request at 9.32pm on Saturday from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist at an incident in Lochgelly.

“Two appliances from nearby Lochgelly station were despatched to Auchterderran Road.

“On arrival, officers found a car that had crashed into a stationary vehicle.

“Officers assisted other emergency services and made the scene safe before returning to station at 10.27pm.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

The car left the B821 at Kinglassie landing on its roof in a field.
Person cut by firefighters after car landed on roof in Kinglassie crash
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
26
Courier News - Fife - Ben MacDonald story - CR0038765 - pictures of potential areas where filming of 'Outlander' is taken place. Picture Shows; film crews preparing for filming in Culross Palace for Outlander, Culross, 04th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
3
Traffic was at a standstill due to a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays on A92 towards Dunfermline following crash
Google Street View of Bonnygate.
Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
St Andrews hotel shuts for 'major refurbishment'
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2025 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2025. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 02/01/2025
This year's Fife school holiday calendar
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
21-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
A Police Scotland officer.
Man, 31, reported missing from Kirkcaldy found 'safe and well'

Conversation