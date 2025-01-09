Fresh sighting of missing Dunfermline pensioner as new image released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fresh sighting of missing Dunfermline pensioner as new image released

Police are continuing to search for 71-year-old Norma Sinclair.

By Andrew Robson
Police have release the from image of Norma Sinclair missing from Dunfermline
Norma Sinclair has been captured on CCTV after going missing in Dunfermline. Image: Police Scotland

Police searching for a missing Dunfermline pensioner have released a new image after a fresh sighting.

Norma Sinclair, 71, was reported missing from the city’s Victoria Terrace at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Following inquiries, police now know she was spotted 20 minutes later at the top of Townhill Road.

She was wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and fur-trimmed hood along with leggings and beige Ugg boots.

Family ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Dunfermline pensioner

Police carried out extensive searches around Townhill Loch on Wednesday in an effort to trace Norma.

Several specialist police dog handlers were seen scouring paths and woodland areas.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “Naturally, Norma’s family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing and we want to trace her as soon as possible.

Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.
Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Since she was reported missing, we have been carrying out extensive searches focussed in the north area of Dunfermline, including Townhill Road where we have a last sighting.

“There will be additional officers in the area and you can approach them with any information you have.

“I would ask anyone with private CCTV or doorbell footage around the north areas of Dunfermline to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured her passing.

The first image released of Norma Sinclair
The first image released of Norma Sinclair. Image: Police Scotland

“I would also ask the same of motorists with dashcams.

“You may have captured something which could assist our investigation.

“I would again ask residents with outbuildings and sheds to check these in case Norma has sought shelter there.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday January 7.

More from Fife

James Walker
NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault
A Victoria Street home sold in November,
Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city 'rides wave of popularity'
Lewis and Ross Hazel on The Repair shop with their Janettas ice cream cart and host Dominic Chinea. Image: BBC iPlayer
St Andrews brothers 'over the moon' as Janettas ice cream cart restored by The…
Reya Tandoori
Owners of longstanding Leslie restaurant Reya Tandoori to retire
The site of the proposed Cupar solar farm
Public offered second chance to quiz developers behind plans for huge Cupar solar farm
Lade Braes St Andrews
Failure to implement short-term lets control area 'could be catastrophic for St Andrews'
Alistair Burns
Fife tearoom boss groped women amid lewd 'spiritual' comments
Fife hospital ambulances
EXCLUSIVE: Fife hospital chaos as pictures show ambulances queued outside A&E
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife
Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.
Police using dogs search Fife country park for missing Dunfermline woman

Conversation