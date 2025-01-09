Fresh sighting of missing Dunfermline pensioner as new image released

Police searching for a missing Dunfermline pensioner have released a new image after a fresh sighting.

Norma Sinclair, 71, was reported missing from the city’s Victoria Terrace at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Following inquiries, police now know she was spotted 20 minutes later at the top of Townhill Road.

She was wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and fur-trimmed hood along with leggings and beige Ugg boots.

Family ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Dunfermline pensioner

Police carried out extensive searches around Townhill Loch on Wednesday in an effort to trace Norma.

Several specialist police dog handlers were seen scouring paths and woodland areas.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “Naturally, Norma’s family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing and we want to trace her as soon as possible.

“Since she was reported missing, we have been carrying out extensive searches focussed in the north area of Dunfermline, including Townhill Road where we have a last sighting.

“There will be additional officers in the area and you can approach them with any information you have.

“I would ask anyone with private CCTV or doorbell footage around the north areas of Dunfermline to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured her passing.

“I would also ask the same of motorists with dashcams.

“You may have captured something which could assist our investigation.

“I would again ask residents with outbuildings and sheds to check these in case Norma has sought shelter there.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday January 7.