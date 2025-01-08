Police using dogs search Fife country park for missing Dunfermline woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police using dogs search Fife country park for missing Dunfermline woman

Specialist dog handlers were spotted scouring paths and wooded areas to trace Norma Sinclair.

By Neil Henderson
Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline.
Police with dogs search Townhill Country Park in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have carried out an extensive search of a Fife beauty spot as efforts to trace missing pensioner Norma Sinclair intensify.

Several specialist police dog handlers were seen scouring paths and woodland around Townhill Loch on Wednesday.

Despite the sub-zero temperatures and thick ice across many paths, officers continued to search for the 71-year-old.

One local dog walker told The Courier she’d seen two police officers with dogs searching separate locations around the Loch.

Police confirm search is connected to missing Dunfermline’s Norma Sinclair

She said: “I saw one officer who led his dog into a sort of overgrown area of bushes and trees off the path at the entrance end to the park.

“Then as I walked around to the far side of the loch another officer, also with a dog, was carrying out a similar task just off the main path.

“I spoke with other dog owners and we assumed it was part of a search for the missing Dunfermline woman.”

One of the police vehicles at Townhill Country Park.
One of the police vehicles at Townhill Country Park. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A fellow dog walker said she’d also seen a police dog handler preparing to go out on the paths near the main car park.

She said: “I’m here most days with my two dogs and it’s unusual to see police.

“A few people I stopped to chat with said it must be part of the search for the missing lady.

“It’s worrying to see police searching an area like the park and it was obvious that it was a serious search.

Several police dog units spotted at Townhill Country Park

“The temperature has remained below freezing and it’s awful to think that someone may have been out in it overnight.

“I do hope she’s found safe and well somewhere.”

The search comes after police issued a public appeal to trace the pensioner’s whereabouts.

Police at Townhill Loch.
A police dogunit at Townhill Loch in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Officers searching for the Dunfermline woman admit they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

When she was last seen, Norma was wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood, leggings and grey Ugg boots.

Officers searched paths and and wooded areas around Townhill Loch.
Officers searched paths and wooded areas around Townhill Loch. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “We are growingly increasingly worried for the whereabouts of Norma and we are looking to find her as quickly as possible.

“It’s out of character for Norma to not be in touch with her family and with the extremely cold weather this causes us concern, given she has been out overnight.

“I would ask residents to check outbuildings and sheds just in case she has sought shelter there.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday, January 7.

