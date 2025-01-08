Police using dogs search Fife country park for missing Dunfermline woman

Police have carried out an extensive search of a Fife beauty spot as efforts to trace missing pensioner Norma Sinclair intensify.

Several specialist police dog handlers were seen scouring paths and woodland around Townhill Loch on Wednesday.

Despite the sub-zero temperatures and thick ice across many paths, officers continued to search for the 71-year-old.

One local dog walker told The Courier she’d seen two police officers with dogs searching separate locations around the Loch.

Police confirm search is connected to missing Dunfermline’s Norma Sinclair

She said: “I saw one officer who led his dog into a sort of overgrown area of bushes and trees off the path at the entrance end to the park.

“Then as I walked around to the far side of the loch another officer, also with a dog, was carrying out a similar task just off the main path.

“I spoke with other dog owners and we assumed it was part of a search for the missing Dunfermline woman.”

A fellow dog walker said she’d also seen a police dog handler preparing to go out on the paths near the main car park.

She said: “I’m here most days with my two dogs and it’s unusual to see police.

“A few people I stopped to chat with said it must be part of the search for the missing lady.

“It’s worrying to see police searching an area like the park and it was obvious that it was a serious search.

Several police dog units spotted at Townhill Country Park

“The temperature has remained below freezing and it’s awful to think that someone may have been out in it overnight.

“I do hope she’s found safe and well somewhere.”

The search comes after police issued a public appeal to trace the pensioner’s whereabouts.

Officers searching for the Dunfermline woman admit they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

When she was last seen, Norma was wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood, leggings and grey Ugg boots.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “We are growingly increasingly worried for the whereabouts of Norma and we are looking to find her as quickly as possible.

“It’s out of character for Norma to not be in touch with her family and with the extremely cold weather this causes us concern, given she has been out overnight.

“I would ask residents to check outbuildings and sheds just in case she has sought shelter there.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday, January 7.