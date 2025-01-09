Body found in search for missing Dunfermline pensioner

A body has been found in the search for a missing Dunfermline pensioner.

Officers were made aware of a body near Townhill Loch at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Formal identification has still to take place.

However, the family of Norma Sinclair, 71, has been made aware.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Norma was reported missing from the city’s Victoria Terrace at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

After inquiries, she was seen on CCTV 20 minutes later at the top of Townhill Road.

Officers carried out extensive searches around Townhill Loch on Wednesday to trace her.

Several specialist police dog handlers were seen scouring paths and woodland areas.

Police confirmed on Thursday that a body had been found.

They thanked the public and partner agencies for their assistance in the search for Norma.