Man, 28, charged over £93k cannabis haul in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Man, 28, charged over £93k cannabis haul in Cowdenbeath

Officers raided a property on Barclay Street.

By Neil Henderson
Barclay Street, Cowdenbeath.
Police raided a house on Barclay Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

A man has been charged after £93,000 worth of cannabis was seized in a raid in Cowdenbeath.

Officers raided a property on Barclay Street on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man is due in court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.50am on Wednesday, officers acting under warrant searched a property on Barclay Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Inside a quantity of cannabis, worth an estimated street value of approximately £93,000, was seized.

“A man, aged 28, has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

On Monday, police charged two men after more than £100,000 worth of cocaine was discovered in a flat in Dunfermline.

More from Fife

James Devine
Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick 'child' chats
The Elie flagpole will be located behind the large tree
Neighbours in a flap over plan for 40ft flagpole in East Neuk garden
3
Mackenzie King and Callum Beautyman
Thugs ruined young Raith Rovers fan’s life in vicious derby day attack in Dunfermline
Inspectors visited Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline
Inspectors hit out at lack of privacy for Dunfermline hospital patients
Roundhill Road, St Andrews
Yob revved off-road bike in circles around St Andrews schoolkids and teacher
The couple have been together since they were 15
Fife couple who've been together since they were 15 take over running Earlsferry pub
Forensics officers in white suits were seen entering the Broomhead Drive flats in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied
Forensics officers at Dunfermline flats as police carry out drug raid
The Laurel Bank Hotel will host the event
Fife over-40s dating event launched 'to get people out the house'
Leven beach.
Police help rescue man from water at Leven beach
Delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a crash. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 3-vehicle crash

Conversation