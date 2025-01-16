Man, 28, charged over £93k cannabis haul in Cowdenbeath

A man has been charged after £93,000 worth of cannabis was seized in a raid in Cowdenbeath.

Officers raided a property on Barclay Street on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man is due in court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.50am on Wednesday, officers acting under warrant searched a property on Barclay Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Inside a quantity of cannabis, worth an estimated street value of approximately £93,000, was seized.

“A man, aged 28, has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

On Monday, police charged two men after more than £100,000 worth of cocaine was discovered in a flat in Dunfermline.