Dunshalt mourns sad loss of the community shop that got locals through lockdown

Sunday January 19 marked a poignant day for the village of Dunshalt as the beloved community shop closed its doors for the final time.

Opened in February 2020, the shop became a lifeline for the community, particularly during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its initial success, the shop has struggled to remain sustainable in recent months, and the decision to close has left the village mourning the loss of a cherished hub.

A shop built by community

The shop’s journey began with a community initiative, spearheaded by local residents and bolstered by crowdfunding efforts.

When Dunshalt’s only grocery store shut down, locals rallied together to fill the void.

The shop opened just weeks before the pandemic altered daily life.

During the lockdowns, it became an essential resource, offering groceries, home baking, and delivery services to those in need.

Lifeline during Covid-19

At its peak, the shop generated an impressive £250,000 annually, providing not only essential goods but also a social lifeline for many in the area.

Craig Sankey is chairman of the community group behind the project.

“It was such a lovely environment,” he says. “It created jobs for local teenagers, gave people a reason to come out, and became a hub for the village.”

The shop’s menu of offerings, from Fisher and Donaldson cakes to homemade soups and rolls, made it a popular stop for locals, cyclists, and visitors from the nearby tennis club.

During the pandemic, volunteers delivered goods and gourmet treats to households across the region, helping keep spirits high in uncertain times.

But as life began returning to normal, the challenges of running a community shop became insurmountable.

In the past 18 months, foot traffic dwindled, with many locals opting for larger supermarkets, especially after a Co-op store opened nearby.

Rising costs and fewer customers

Coupled with rising energy costs and the broader cost-of-living crisis, the shop’s financial viability deteriorated.

Despite grants that helped pay staff and numerous village meetings to explore solutions, the committee was forced to make the heart-breaking decision to close.

“We tried everything,” says Craig. “The volunteers have put so much effort into this. But we simply couldn’t make ends meet anymore.”

The shop’s closure has prompted an outpouring of support and sorrow from the community.

Social media has been flooded with comments showing gratitude and heartbreak in response to the news.

Sad news for the village

On Sunday, the final day, the shop held a reflective gathering to celebrate its achievements and bid farewell, with 16-year-old piper Magnus Porter performing at the event.

Much of the remaining stock had already been sold, with furniture and fixtures being the last to get cleared out.

Looking ahead, there is a glimmer of hope.

The community still owns the shop building, and the committee is open to new ideas for its use.

“We’re hopeful that someone can come forward with a vision for the space,” Craig says.

“It’s been a real passion project, and it’s hard to see it go, but we’re optimistic that this isn’t the end of what this building can mean for Dunshalt.”