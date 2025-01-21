Dunshalt mourns sad loss of the community shop that got locals through lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunshalt mourns sad loss of the community shop that got locals through lockdown

Villagers bid farewell to cherished community hub as the beloved shop and café closes after four years of service.

Dunshalt Community Shop committee members, from left, Craig Sankey, Eleanor Porter, Fiona Morrison, Ian Morrison and Alison Crook. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills
By Rachel Mcconachie

Sunday January 19 marked a poignant day for the village of Dunshalt as the beloved community shop closed its doors for the final time.

Opened in February 2020, the shop became a lifeline for the community, particularly during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its initial success, the shop has struggled to remain sustainable in recent months, and the decision to close has left the village mourning the loss of a cherished hub.

A shop built by community

The shop’s journey began with a community initiative, spearheaded by local residents and bolstered by crowdfunding efforts.

Dunshalt Community Shop.

When Dunshalt’s only grocery store shut down, locals rallied together to fill the void.

The shop opened just weeks before the pandemic altered daily life.

During the lockdowns, it became an essential resource, offering groceries, home baking, and delivery services to those in need.

Lifeline during Covid-19

At its peak, the shop generated an impressive £250,000 annually, providing not only essential goods but also a social lifeline for many in the area.

Craig Sankey is chairman of the community group behind the project.

“It was such a lovely environment,” he says. “It created jobs for local teenagers, gave people a reason to come out, and became a hub for the village.”

The shop’s menu of offerings, from Fisher and Donaldson cakes to homemade soups and rolls, made it a popular stop for locals, cyclists, and visitors from the nearby tennis club.

Dunshalt Community Shop also had a small cafe.

During the pandemic, volunteers delivered goods and gourmet treats to households across the region, helping keep spirits high in uncertain times.

But as life began returning to normal, the challenges of running a community shop became insurmountable.

In the past 18 months, foot traffic dwindled, with many locals opting for larger supermarkets, especially after a Co-op store opened nearby.

Rising costs and fewer customers

Coupled with rising energy costs and the broader cost-of-living crisis, the shop’s financial viability deteriorated.

Despite grants that helped pay staff and numerous village meetings to explore solutions, the committee was forced to make the heart-breaking decision to close.

16-year-old piper Magnus Porter performed at the official closure of the Dunshalt Community Shop on Sunday January 19. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills

“We tried everything,” says Craig. “The volunteers have put so much effort into this. But we simply couldn’t make ends meet anymore.”

The shop’s closure has prompted an outpouring of support and sorrow from the community.

Shop manager Jane Kilbane is presented with flowers on the last day of business. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills

Social media has been flooded with comments showing gratitude and heartbreak in response to the news.

Sad news for the village

On Sunday, the final day, the shop held a reflective gathering to celebrate its achievements and bid farewell, with 16-year-old piper Magnus Porter performing at the event.

Much of the remaining stock had already been sold, with furniture and fixtures being the last to get cleared out.

Manager Jane Kilbane serving some of the last customers at Dunshalt Community Shop. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills

Looking ahead, there is a glimmer of hope.

The community still owns the shop building, and the committee is open to new ideas for its use.

“We’re hopeful that someone can come forward with a vision for the space,” Craig says.

“It’s been a real passion project, and it’s hard to see it go, but we’re optimistic that this isn’t the end of what this building can mean for Dunshalt.”

