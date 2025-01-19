Two men charged after ‘fight’ at Dunfermline Wetherspoons pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Two men charged after ‘fight’ at Dunfermline Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to the High Street venue late on Saturday.

By Bryan Copland
The Guildhall & Linen Exchange Wetherspoons pub in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
The Guildhall & Linen Exchange Wetherspoons pub in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been charged after reports of a fight at the Dunfermline Wetherspoons pub.

Police were called to the High Street venue late on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing several police units on the street during the incident at The Guildhall & Linen Exchange Wetherspoons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Saturday, officers received a report of a disturbance at a premises on High Street, Dunfermline.

“Two men, aged 27 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed High Street was the second-highest hotspot for parking tickets in Dunfermline last year.

More from Fife

Damaged car outside Dunfermline's Tesco Superstore
Car crashes into bollards outside Dunfermline Tesco
Flames were shooting from the roof of a block on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Roof of homes destroyed in Leven fire
Kaine Baxter, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Handbrake turn Perthshire driver hit 120mph in Fife police chase
Allison Dewar at home with a portrait of her daughter Karen Dewar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayport mum remembers 16-year-old daughter – 20 years after murder shook Fife community
4
Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood appearing on a TV show
20 famous faces and acts appearing at Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre in 2025
The GMM Pfaudler factory in Leven. Image: Google Maps
EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Fife workers told jobs at risk after sales downturn
The Duke's golf course in St Andrews. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
St Andrews Links Trust in talks to take over 8th golf course
Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University wins race discrimination tribunal
10
Missing Dunfermline man Michael McRitchie has been found.
Man, 41, last seen leaving Dunfermline snooker club traced 'safe and well'
Parking signs at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes are high on lamp-posts
Shock at £60 Glenrothes private car park charge for 18-minute stay
5