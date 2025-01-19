Two men charged after ‘fight’ at Dunfermline Wetherspoons pub

Two men have been charged after reports of a fight at the Dunfermline Wetherspoons pub.

Police were called to the High Street venue late on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing several police units on the street during the incident at The Guildhall & Linen Exchange Wetherspoons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Saturday, officers received a report of a disturbance at a premises on High Street, Dunfermline.

“Two men, aged 27 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed High Street was the second-highest hotspot for parking tickets in Dunfermline last year.