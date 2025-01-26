Disappointment as Talgo drops plan for £40m Fife train factory

Train manufacturer Talgo has finally confirmed it has dropped plans to open a £40 million Fife factory.

The Spanish company promised 1,000 jobs when it announced plans to take over the vacant Longannet site in Kincardine in 2019.

It also sparked hopes of a new Kincardine railway station to allow workers to commute by train.

However, it has now announced its Fife interest is over, sparking anger and disappointment.

The company had previously refused to rule out the move, despite failing to win a major HS2 contract in 2021.

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell has accused Talgo of “stringing communities along” while quietly dropping its plans.

“It is clear they have been economical with the truth,” he said.

Talgo plans have been ‘quietly dropped’

The 2019 Talgo announcement prompted hopes of a jobs bonanza and an economic boost.

However, a spokesman confirmed: “Talgo plans for Longannet were tightly connected with the HS2 project and Talgo being part of it, which is no longer the case.

“Currently we have no plans on Longannet.”

Mr Ruskell said he had been trying to confirm the company’s plans for some time.

He added: “I’m disappointed Talgo have been stringing along communities for the last three years, while in reality their plans for jobs and new rail stations have been quietly dropped.

“Talgo were very clear at the outset that their investment plans were not dependent on the company securing the contract to build rolling stock for HS2.

“It is clear they have been economical with the truth.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has now called on Scottish Enterprise to redouble efforts to search for another investor.

What’s next for Longannet site?

Longannet Power Station closed in 2016 with the loss of 370 jobs.

And the 600ft chimney stack was demolished five years later.

The land is still owned by ScottishPower, which describes it as one of the UK’s prime industrial sites.

The energy firm refused to confirm rumours of plans for a hydrogen plant there two years ago.

However it said this week it is continuing to work hard to explore the best possible option for the area.

Meanwhile, a Scottish Enterprise spokesperson said: “We continue to promote Longannet as an attractive proposition for potential investors in partnership with ScottishPower.”