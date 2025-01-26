Disappointment as Talgo drops plan for £40m Fife train factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Disappointment as Talgo drops plan for £40m Fife train factory

The Spanish manufacturer announced its proposal for a new 70,000 sq ft facility near Kincardine in 2019.

By Claire Warrender
Talgo selected Longannet for its factory but has now pulled out
Talgo has now confirmed a train factory will not open in Fife. Image: Supplied

Train manufacturer Talgo has finally confirmed it has dropped plans to open a £40 million Fife factory.

The Spanish company promised 1,000 jobs when it announced plans to take over the vacant Longannet site in Kincardine in 2019.

Longannet chimney stack long before closure and demolition.
Longannet Power Station before demolition work began.

It also sparked hopes of a new Kincardine railway station to allow workers to commute by train.

However, it has now announced its Fife interest is over, sparking anger and disappointment.

The company had previously refused to rule out the move, despite failing to win a major HS2 contract in 2021.

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell has accused Talgo of “stringing communities along” while quietly dropping its plans.

“It is clear they have been economical with the truth,” he said.

Talgo plans have been ‘quietly dropped’

The 2019 Talgo announcement prompted hopes of a jobs bonanza and an economic boost.

However, a spokesman confirmed: “Talgo plans for Longannet were tightly connected with the HS2 project and Talgo being part of it, which is no longer the case.

“Currently we have no plans on Longannet.”

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell is angry after Talgo drops Fife plan. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Ruskell said he had been trying to confirm the company’s plans for some time.

He added: “I’m disappointed Talgo have been stringing along communities for the last three years, while in reality their plans for jobs and new rail stations have been quietly dropped.

“Talgo were very clear at the outset that their investment plans were not dependent on the company securing the contract to build rolling stock for HS2.

“It is clear they have been economical with the truth.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has now called on Scottish Enterprise to redouble efforts to search for another investor.

What’s next for Longannet site?

Longannet Power Station closed in 2016 with the loss of 370 jobs.

And the 600ft chimney stack was demolished five years later.

Longannet Power Station chimney stack was demolished in 2021. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Longannet Power Station chimney stack was demolished in 2021. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The land is still owned by ScottishPower, which describes it as one of the UK’s prime industrial sites.

The energy firm refused to confirm rumours of plans for a hydrogen plant there two years ago.

However it said this week it is continuing to work hard to explore the best possible option for the area.

Meanwhile, a Scottish Enterprise spokesperson said: “We continue to promote Longannet as an attractive proposition for potential investors in partnership with ScottishPower.”

Conversation