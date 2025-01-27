Has Talgo factory decision derailed Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link dream?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has Talgo factory decision derailed Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link dream?

Is the campaign to open the line still on track?

By Claire Warrender
Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell is a supporter of the Dunfermline to Alloa rail link campaign
Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell is a rail link supporter.

Train manufacturer Talgo’s decision to ditch plans for a Fife factory could derail the bid for a Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link.

But the dream is not dead, according to campaigners.

A campaign built up steam five years ago when the Spanish company announced its intention to open on the former Longannet site.

A railway line is still in place Dunfermline to Alloa
The railway line that led to Longannet Power Station is still in place.

It was thought the expected 1,000-strong workforce could travel to work by train if a new station at Kincardine opened.

And Network Rail even came close to submitting a planning application for one.

However, with news Talgo is no longer interested in the site, is the dream on track?

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell says there is still a strong case.

And he insists it is a matter of when, not if.

He will continue to push for discussions

But he admits it will need commitment and funding, neither of which are secured.

Dunfermline and Stirling ‘should be connected’

Dunfermline and Alloa are only 14 miles apart but it takes two hours and six minutes to travel between the two by train.

A new rail link would open links from west Fife to Stirling, including the university.

It could also boost tourism in Dunfermline and villages such as Culross.

The rail connection is already in place – it was used for freight deliveries to and from Longannet Power Station until it closed in 2016.

Former Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman called for the rail link to be opened in 2020
Former MP Douglas Chapman pushed for the reopening of the Dunfermline to Alloa rail link  in 2020.

And it is now used for charter trains carrying tourists.

Opening a commercial passenger line should therefore not be too difficult, Mr Ruskell says.

“We seem to have reached an impasse, having come so close to it being agreed,” he said.

“The Talgo decision will probably delay things but I don’t think the case has gone away.

Dunfermline is a city and Stirling is a city. They should be connected.”

‘We need to find another Talgo’

He added: “Having a post-Longannet legacy for these cities would be great.

“We’re not there yet and it needs to change.

“We need the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise working hard to do that.

“If they can do that, we’ll get the railway reopened.

“If Talgo are out of the picture, we need to find another Talgo.”

Dunfermline to Alloa rail link hopes ‘not dead’

However, according to one rail industry expert, it’s not quite as simple as that.

Consultant David Prescott says it also needs an organised and effective public campaign.

“What’s valuable for the rail line between Alloa and Dunfermline is it’s still seen as an existing part of the railway,” he said.

“The problem is there are small local campaigns, but there isn’t a strong enough campaign covering the entirety of the line.

Levenmouth happened because of the fantastic work that campaigners did.

“Hopes are not dead but it’s not going to happen any time soon.”

Conversation