Has Talgo factory decision derailed Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link dream?

Train manufacturer Talgo’s decision to ditch plans for a Fife factory could derail the bid for a Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link.

But the dream is not dead, according to campaigners.

A campaign built up steam five years ago when the Spanish company announced its intention to open on the former Longannet site.

It was thought the expected 1,000-strong workforce could travel to work by train if a new station at Kincardine opened.

And Network Rail even came close to submitting a planning application for one.

However, with news Talgo is no longer interested in the site, is the dream on track?

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell says there is still a strong case.

And he insists it is a matter of when, not if.

He will continue to push for discussions

But he admits it will need commitment and funding, neither of which are secured.

Dunfermline and Stirling ‘should be connected’

Dunfermline and Alloa are only 14 miles apart but it takes two hours and six minutes to travel between the two by train.

A new rail link would open links from west Fife to Stirling, including the university.

It could also boost tourism in Dunfermline and villages such as Culross.

The rail connection is already in place – it was used for freight deliveries to and from Longannet Power Station until it closed in 2016.

And it is now used for charter trains carrying tourists.

Opening a commercial passenger line should therefore not be too difficult, Mr Ruskell says.

“We seem to have reached an impasse, having come so close to it being agreed,” he said.

“The Talgo decision will probably delay things but I don’t think the case has gone away.

“Dunfermline is a city and Stirling is a city. They should be connected.”

‘We need to find another Talgo’

He added: “Having a post-Longannet legacy for these cities would be great.

“We’re not there yet and it needs to change.

“We need the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise working hard to do that.

“If they can do that, we’ll get the railway reopened.

“If Talgo are out of the picture, we need to find another Talgo.”

Dunfermline to Alloa rail link hopes ‘not dead’

However, according to one rail industry expert, it’s not quite as simple as that.

Consultant David Prescott says it also needs an organised and effective public campaign.

“What’s valuable for the rail line between Alloa and Dunfermline is it’s still seen as an existing part of the railway,” he said.

“The problem is there are small local campaigns, but there isn’t a strong enough campaign covering the entirety of the line.

“Levenmouth happened because of the fantastic work that campaigners did.

“Hopes are not dead but it’s not going to happen any time soon.”