When will Leven’s storm-battered sea wall be fixed?

Work to repair Leven’s storm-battered sea wall is earmarked to begin within weeks, it has been revealed.

A long-awaited consultant’s report on how best to fix the damage inflicted by Storm Babet is now complete.

And Fife Council is preparing to agree designs and put the necessary works out to tender.

It is hoped work will finally get under way in May to tie in with the opening of a new Promenade skate park.

Parts of the seafront have been fenced off since the October 2023 storm, which saw sections of wall collapse.

And further storms, including last week’s Storm Eowyn, have since washed away a section of unprotected sandbank.

MSP ‘deeply concerned’ by long wait for repairs

The council has come under fire by MSP Jenny Gilruth over the length of time it has taken to instigate repairs.

She says she is “deeply concerned” about the state of the Promenade.

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes SNP MSP said: “The safety of my constituents is of the utmost priority.

“And it is extremely disappointing that the Labour-run Fife Council do not recognise the vital importance of repairing Leven‘s sea wall as soon as possible.

“Despite continuously raising this with the council, the Labour administration has informed me that finding the funds to fix this issue will be a real challenge.

“The local community in Levenmouth deserves better – let’s get the promenade fixed.”

What is the plan for Leven sea wall?

Council leader David Ross said this week that budget pressures meant £200 million would be cut from the capital plan.

And this will affect a number of agreed infrastructure projects.

However, Levenmouth area committee convener Colin Davidson gave an assurance the Leven sea wall work is on track.

“I spoke to the officers involved yesterday and the consultant’s report is now in,” he said.

“We’re hoping to get started no later than May.

“The work will involve taking the wall back to its foundations, putting rock armour in and rebuilding the wall.

“We’re hoping it will last for another 100 years.”