Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Stop and search powers which delivered a 40% plus success rate in the last six months have been labelled the “right tactic” by Tayside’s top policeman.

Weapons and drugs were among the items found on Angus criminals during 188 stops – 80 of which delivered a positive result.

Tayside commander, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd revealed the statistic to Angus scrutiny committee councillors.

© DC Thomson

Mr Todd said: “188 over six months is not a lot, but clearly it’s the right tactic.

“There is an element of intelligence, but the officers know their area and they know their people.

“Over 40% indicates that the officers are targeting the right people.”

The Angus figure is still some way behind stop and search success rates in neighbouring divisions.

Dundee saw 310 positive results from 441 stops during the same period, with 159 from 237 in Perth and Kinross.

Angus divisional commander, Chief Inspector Wayne Morrison said any resistance to the tactic usually has a reason behind it.

“It’s normally because they’re hiding something and know they will be charged,” he said.

“I think we’ve got it spot on just now how we are treating people and the recovery rate.”

“We’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Fraud surge since onset of pandemic

The performance figures highlight fraud as a crime surging since lockdown – a dramatic 84% increase this year so far.

Cons are being reported on a daily basis according to Mr Todd.

People are losing “eye-watering” sums, but he said even relatively small losses could have a major effect on victims.

“I would caution on speaking about a total amount because it is the impact on the victim that’s important.

“One person’s £10 could be another person’s £100.

“Some of the smaller sums have the greater impact on people’s confidence to engage with society.”

He added: “The money trail will often lead to Eastern Europe or Africa, with very little chance of it ever being recovered from the suspects where we have absolutely no jurisdiction.

“There is a practicality from a divisional perspective that our resource is better directed at educating people to prevent them becoming victims.”

Young children traced for Newtyle car vandalism

And despite an overall dip of more than 25% in Angus vandalisms, two primary school-aged culprits were caught for one spate of village crimes.

The 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were traced in connection with cars being scratched in Newtyle.

Police are increasing proactive patrols in troublespot areas.

They are also warning stone-throwers that improvements in DNA techniques have helped track those responsible for smashing windows in a number of Angus incidents.