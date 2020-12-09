Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Xplore Dundee donate to selection boxes to local school

by Scott Milne
December 9 2020, 3.37pm Updated: December 10 2020, 9.56am
© Supplied by Xplore DundeeAimie Munro, Gail Reid, Jenni Dorward, Elaine Stephenson, Niall Nicolson and Barry Millar, head teacher of Harris Academy.
Bus operator Xplore Dundee has donated gifts to a local school to ensure every pupil has something to open on Christmas Day.

The firm handed over 100 selection boxes to Harris Academy.

The donation was prompted by employees in Xplore Dundee’s engineering department.

Christine McGlasson, Xplore managing director, said: “There are vulnerable families in every community in Dundee and this has been a particularly difficult year for a lot of people.

“I’m glad we can provide this donation for Harris Academy, and I hope it helps to make a happy Christmas for young people in our city.”