Xplore Dundee donate to selection boxes to local school

Bus operator Xplore Dundee has donated gifts to a local school to ensure every pupil has something to open on Christmas Day.

The firm handed over 100 selection boxes to Harris Academy.

The donation was prompted by employees in Xplore Dundee’s engineering department.

Christine McGlasson, Xplore managing director, said: “There are vulnerable families in every community in Dundee and this has been a particularly difficult year for a lot of people.

“I’m glad we can provide this donation for Harris Academy, and I hope it helps to make a happy Christmas for young people in our city.”