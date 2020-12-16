Dundee woman who struck boy, 6, after running red light was ‘distracted’ by pet dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner who ran a red light and knocked a boy off his scooter in Dundee drove off, leaving the six-year-old lying in the road with a broken leg.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told witnesses heard “a thud” as the boy was knocked down on the pedestrian crossing on Pitkerro Road in May.

Ann Thomson, 70, claimed she had been distracted by her pet dog moving around in the car and had not seen the traffic lights as a result.

She initially pulled her car over and got out but then she climbed back into the driver’s seat and left the scene of the crash.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova told the court the young boy’s mother saw him being knocked down as she crossed the road immediately behind him.

The boy was taken to hospital and found to have sustained a broken leg.

The police were contacted and CCTV footage helped to track Thomson down as the driver.

Miss Apostalova said: “The boy’s mother was with him and they were crossing the road together. He was on a black scooter and his mother was on foot just behind him.

“The traffic lights were red and they were crossing. The accused’s car breached the crossing and didn’t stop despite the light indicating red.

“She hit the complainer and his scooter and he was knocked to the ground.

“The witness heard a thud. The accused got out of her car and started walking towards the crossing.

“The complainer’s mum picked him up and on seeing the accused walking towards them, shouted at her to stop.

“They saw her turning round and heading back to the car. She got back in the car and drove off.”

Thomson was traced later the same day and admitted she had been the driver and had left the scene, but she told officers: “I did stop but she wasn’t having it.”

Thomson, of Princes Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly and failing to stop for a red light before colliding with the child and seriously injuring him.

She admitted driving through the pedestrian crossing on Pitkerro Road on May 30 and leaving the scene of the accident.

Thomson also admitted failing to stop and give her details, and failing to provide the identity of the car’s driver.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said:“Her dog was travelling with her in the car and distracted her and she missed the traffic lights.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “These are serious matters. I’m particularly concerned by the fact you drove away from the scene and did not contact police.”

However, she stopped short of banning Thomson because of her previous blemish-free driving record and imposed nine penalty points.

Thomson was fined £1,030.