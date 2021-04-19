Dangerous Tayside paedophile, who paid £42 to change his name, faces return to prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the country’s worst sex offenders secretly changed his identity in a bid to hide his past and reinvent himself as a business owner and family man.

Steven Perrie, from Angus, paid £42.44 to change his name legally by deed poll to Steven MacDonald and was living with a woman and her child when social workers found out.

An urgent investigation was carried out and Perrie was found to have broken numerous strict restrictions imposed on him in court.