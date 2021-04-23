Dundee man accused of attempted murder outside city multi

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following an alleged attack outside a Dundee multi.

John McGrandle, of Bonnethill Court, allegedly left Brian Smith permanently disfigured after attacking him outside Hilltown Court on April 13.

McGrandle was remanded in custody following his appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

It is alleged the 28-year-old seized Mr Smith’s body, shouted at him and pursued him.