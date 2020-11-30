Lord-Lieutenant opens new Newport cadet building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, has officially opened the new Army Cadet Force building at Newport-on-Tay.

Cadets and adults from the Angus and Dundee Battalion of the Army Cadet Force (ACF) Newport Detachment will use the centre.

Several of them were present for the opening, which was held in accordance with Covid-19 social distancing measures.

The £330,000 building was commissioned by Highland Cadet Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (HRFCA).

It is a first for the Association, being a modular design specifically built for the site of the former Spooner huts. It was designed to the specifications of the ACF and HRFCA by Jam Studios in Aberdeen and made and installed by Elite Modular Buildings Solutions.

It forms one part of HRFCA’s £1.4 million programme of cadet building replacements and follows a similar build and installation at Bo’ness.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is a great credit to the Estates Team of Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association that the project has been completed within the many restrictions, delays and frustrations produced by Covid-19.

“It will undoubtedly result in a significant improvement in the cadet experience for those cadets and adult volunteers who had previously been training in tired and poor quality buildings.”

© Supplied by Cadets

He also acknowledged the work being done by the Adult Volunteers without whom, he said, “there would be no Army Cadet Force”.

Colonel Ewan Marshall, Commandant Angus and Dundee Battalion ACF, thanked the Lord Lieutenant for opening the building.

He added: “From our perspective we didn’t envisage the detachment being ready this side of 2020, so we are extremely grateful to Highland RFCA for pushing through to completion during some very, very tight restrictions.

“The new detachment will enable a better cadet experience for all and will be a welcome asset for the community.

“I’d like to thank the cadets and, in particular, our amazing adult volunteers for their patience and perseverance during the rebuild.”

Also present at the opening were Newport Detachment Commander 2Lt Charlene Smith and HRFCA Chief Executive Brigadier (Retd) Mark Dodson.