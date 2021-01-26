Knifeman told Fife security guard: ‘Listen, big man…I’ll slash your face up and your dog’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man threatened two people with violence as he wielded a knife at a Fife business park.

William Sneddon, of Ballingry, told a security officer he would slash him and his dog.

The 35-year-old, of Westwood Crescent, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

He admitted that on March 31 last year at the M90 Commerce Park, Lathalmond, he acted in an aggressive manner and threatened two men with violence while holding a knife.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said a security officer had been called to the park to investigate claims of damage to a building’s back door there.

The guard, accompanied by the site manager, saw the accused standing next to a van at the premises.

Sneddon said he was there to collect personal belongings and when he was refused access “became aggressive and started shouting”.

He told the security officer: “Listen, big man. Just get in your car or I’ll slash your face up and your dog.”

The depute added: “He pulled out a Stanley-type knife from his overalls and held it in his hand, flipping open the blade.”

The two men moved away from Sneddon and they then contacted the police.

Sheriff Alastair Brown imposed a community payback order with 108 hours of unpaid work.