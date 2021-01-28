Police probe after memorial benches deliberately set on fire at Fife beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are probing a number of deliberate fires that have destroyed memorial benches and bins at a popular Fife beauty spot.

Officers in Dunfermline are investigating willful fire-raising incidents which took place at Pittencreiff Park on Wednesday, January 21 and have appealed for witnesses.

Police were called to the spot at about 7pm following reports of a number of bins on fire.

They were found to be extensively damaged, along with a number of wooden memorial benches.

Sergeant Ross Crawford from Dunfermline Police Station said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information which could help us trace the individual or individuals responsible for this mindless and dangerous act.

“If you were in Pittencrief Park, or nearby, around 7pm on Wednesday and saw anything at all suspicious, please get in touch.

“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were in the town centre area to check their footage in case they have captured anything with could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2649 of Wednesday, January 27 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”