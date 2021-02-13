Warning for residents to remain vigilant after spate of attempted break-ins in Dalgety Bay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in Dalgety Bay have been warned to secure homes, check garages and ensure vehicles are locked at night after a spate of attempted break-ins.

Police are investigating a number of incidents in which have been reported after people were woken to sounds of doors being tried, as well as attempted forced entry to several garages.

One resident in White’s Quay, who asked not to be named, disturbed two individuals shortly after midnight on Friday and witnessed two men trying to force entry to their property.

They said: “Our dog alerted us after it heard noises and on investigating found two hooded individuals trying to force entry to the garage.

“They fled and when we went outside to look found that a security light had been smashed and the garage damaged which was reported to police.”

Meanwhile, at least three home owners in Morlich Crescent said they were woken by doors being tried in separate incidents, all of which occurred at around 10pm on February 9.

Furthermore, another reported their garage in Dalgety Gardens being broken into on February 5.

Following the incidents, Dalgety Bay councillor Dave Dempsey has now urged people to remain vigilant and to report without delay any further incidents that occur.

He said: “As ever with these incidents, while people may feel it doesn’t warrant being reported to the police, I strongly urge anyone who is being subjected to such behaviour to report it immediately by calling 999.

“Also, if people have concerns then they should call 101 and also report it to police.

“Being at home most of the time at the moment it’s sometimes easy to forget to check doors and other property is secure before going to bed and urge everyone to just make sure their property is safe at night.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is investigating an attempted break-in to a garage which happened at an address in Whites Quay, Dalgety Bay, at around 12.55am on Sunday.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should report this to officers on 101, quoting incident number 0228 of February 7.”

“If you have any concerns about safety, or wish to report criminality or suspicious activity in your area, please contact Police Scotland via 101.

“In an emergency always dial 999.”