Man and woman arrested following major drugs raid in Fife town

Two people have been arrested following a major drugs raid at a property in Cardenden.

Police, forensics teams and a specialist ambulance crew were called to a house in the Fife town on Friday morning.

A man aged 37 and a woman aged 49 have been arrested and charged in connection with offences under the Misuse of drugs Act.

Police Scotland say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Four police vehicles were seen entering and leaving a property in Dundonald Park shortly after 11am.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

White-suited forensics officers have been spotted at the property.

A National Risk Ambulance team is also present at the scene.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead of Dunfermline Police Station said: “This hopefully shows our determination to rid our local communities of drugs and the misery that they cause.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our streets.

“We rely on the support of the public and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs misuse to contact their local police office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”