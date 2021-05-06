HGV driver admits ploughing into back of car at Fife roundabout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An HGV ploughed into the back of a car at a major Fife roundabout after the driver failed to brake in time.

Robert Bell was at the wheel of the articulated lorry when he hit Sheila Blyth’s car at the Redhouse roundabout, near Kirkcaldy, in June 2019.

The resulting crash closed the A92 for several hours, with traffic queues reported to be up to three miles long.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday the 59-year-old admitted a charge of culpable and reckless driving.

Bell failed to account for the road conditions or preceding traffic and failed to slow or stop.

He collided with the rear of Ms Blyth’s vehicle, causing it to collide with a van in front.

Ms Blyth’s vehicle was extensively damaged and she was severely injured as a result.

Dashcam footage

Bell, of Lomond Drive, Falkirk, originally faced a charge of dangerous driving.

His solicitor told the court that the charge had been reduced as dashcam footage from Bell’s vehicle supported the lesser accusation.

He said: “Ms Blyth’s vehicle was approaching a roundabout and has braked sharply and in advance of traffic and he has not reacted and collided with her.”

He said Bell, who has given up driving HGVs, was “traumatised” by the case and added: “He fully accepts culpability.”

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.