Fife flasher targeted two women exercising at country estate

A Fife flasher has been placed on the sex offenders register after exposing himself at a country estate.

Peter Steedman targeted two women as they exercised on the Fordell Estate, which lies between Dalgety Bay and Dunfermline.

One woman was out walking and the other was having a run through woodlands.

On Thursday at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Sheriff James MacDonald told the 56-year-old the offences were “serious” ones.

He placed Steedman on a supervision order for a period of 12 months and ordered he undertake an offender treatment assessment.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for a year.

Women out walking

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia previously told the court the first woman to be targeted was a 67-year-old walking in the estate at around 11am.

She saw Steedman around 50 yards away and recognised him as someone she knows only as “Peter”.

As she walked in his direction, Steedman pulled down his trousers and turned to face her, exposing his genitals without saying anything.

The woman was “alarmed and distressed” and contacted the police.

About an hour later, a 24-year-old woman was running in the estate when Steedman suddenly appeared out of the woods.

The depute went on: “He smiled at her and pulled his trousers down, exposing his genitals.

“She was alarmed and kept running away from him.”

The court was told Steedman has learning difficulties and was also suffering mental health issues at the time.

Charges

Steedman, of Hillend, previously admitted that on April 24 at an embankment in Fordell Estate, he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to a woman so she would see them.

On the same day, at Fordell Woods, he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to another woman so she would see them.