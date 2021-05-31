Something went wrong - please try again later.

A customer launched an assault on the owner of a Dunfermline furniture shop after insulting his products.

Paul Howat carried out the attack at Dream Furniture in Bridge Street. He grabbed proprietor Aamer Mohammed by the neck and punched him.

Howat appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted shouting, swearing and acting aggressively on October 9.

He also admitted seizing Mr Mohammed by the neck, pinning him to a wall and punching his head.

‘Very frightened’

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said the shop owner was dealing with another customer at 4.30pm when Howat appeared.

He started muttering under his breath, saying: “I wouldn’t buy stuff from here, it’s crap.

“Their stuff is crap. I wouldn’t come here.”

Howat was told to leave because of his behaviour but responded: “I’m not going any f****** place.”

A female customer in the shop at the time was said to be “very frightened” by the incident.

When arrested later, Howat said he was sorry.

Sheriff Alastair Brown warned Howat: “I’ve given serious consideration to sending you to prison.”

Instead, he imposed a four-month restriction of liberty order.