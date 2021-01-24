Sir Andy Flurry gritter catches fire, causing A9 disruption at Aberuthven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Restrictions have been placed on the A9 at Aberuthven after a gritter caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon when the vehicle, named Sir Andy Flurry, burst into flames.

The fire has since been extinguished but road restrictions are in place on the southbound carriageway while the plough is recovered.

❗️NEW⌚️15.07#A9 S/B is currently closed after Aberuthven due to a road traffic incident. Please use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ONsY8R8a1z — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 24, 2021

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 14.47 and we were away at 15.39.”

One lane has been closed southbound and will remain closed until the vehicle has been recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The road is currently down to one lane so Traffic Scotland can recover the vehicle.”

The vehicle is one of many ploughs and gritters to be given comical names chosen by the public.

Monikers include Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Plougher O’ Scotland and Sir Grits-a-lot.

The gritters can be followed on their journeys on Traffic Scotland’s interactive tracker.