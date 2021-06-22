Detectives are trying to identify a man with a clipboard who was seen at the home of a Perthshire pensioner, days before she was found lying unconscious with serious injuries.

The 86-year-old woman was discovered by members of her family at her home in Luncarty, near Perth, four weeks ago.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where doctors have described her condition as “stable”.

It sparked a major police investigation, dubbed Operation Jackdrop.

Now, officers are trying to trace two men and two cars that were spotted by neighbours at the property in Kirkhill Drive shortly before the pensioner was found injured.

Mystery clipboard man

A man, described as white and in his 50s, with short spiky hair, was seen carrying a clipboard or black folder at the house days earlier.

A neighbour spotted the man, along with another man in a grey or silver car.

The vehicle was parked just outside the woman’s home, near Main Road, for several minutes.

“You don’t get a lot of traffic coming through this way,” one resident said.

“So when you see a strange car, you tend to take notice – especially now.”

She said: “There was a man with a clipboard outside the house, a few days before she was found.

“It looked like the sort of person who was going door-to-door, offering to do gardening work.

“We thought he might come to our house but he never did.

“They seem to drive off after visiting her home.”

Strange car

The Courier understands a mystery grey car was also reported to police, after it was spotted outside the woman’s home the day before she was found.

It is not clear if it was the same car that was seen previously, with the man with the clipboard.

One resident said: “Everyone is just in a state of shock.

“There are lots of rumours flying around, but the truth is nobody knows what has happened to her.”

The woman was found unconscious but is said to be recovering well and able to chat to staff and visitors.

The man with the clipboard was said to be wearing a black fleece, dark trousers and glasses.

Police appeal

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from the Specialist Crime Division said: “A significant amount of inquiry has been carried out since this incident was reported and how the woman came to be injured is still unclear.

“Our inquiries are focusing on people who may have been in the Kirkhill Drive area of Luncarty during the week commencing Monday May 24, including the described man.

“The address is at the junction with the main road through Luncarty and we’d ask anyone who noticed any unknown vehicles in the area, at the address or in the vicinity, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and reference Operation Jackdrop, or incident 2847 of May 29 2021.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.