Emergency services search River Tay in Perth amid concern for a person

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 22 2021, 1.29pm Updated: November 22 2021, 1.53pm
Fire service
Fire services attended the incident at the River Tay. Photo by Stuart Cowper.

Emergency services were called to the River Tay in Perth on Monday morning amid concern for a person.

Two appliances from the fire service, as well as police officers, attended the riverside at around 10.30am alongside two ambulances.

However, no person was found and crews left around an hour later.

Fire and Police at the River Tay in Perth
Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attend an incident at the River Tay in Perth.

One eyewitness said: “Around 10.45am I saw a number of police, fire and ambulance crews descend on Tay Street.

“There were two fire engines, along with their water rescue units, with two boats out on the Tay between the railway bridge and the harbour.

“There was an ambulance present, that was later joined by two of the ambulance service special operation and response team vehicles.

“There were fire crews searching on Moncrieffe Island as well as an area in front of Rodney Gardens.

“There is an abundance of wildlife on the Tay, beavers, otters and I have even seen a seal before.

“You also get a lot of debris in the river, all of those can easily be mistaken for a person, hopefully that’s been the case here.”

Fire service searching the Tay.
The fire service searched the River Tay.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was found in the search and added: “At 10.24am on November 22 2021, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident on the River Tay in Perth.

“Two boat teams were deployed from Perth and Kingsway East Fire Stations. Stop message was received at 11.35am.”

Police Scotland have been approached for a comment.

