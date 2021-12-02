Reclaim the Night: Protestors march in Perth to campaign against gender-based violence

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Perth to protest violence against women.

Around 200 people turned out for the annual Reclaim the Night March through the city centre.

It is part of 16 days of international activism. Events are taking place across the country in protest against gender-based violence.

The march was been organised by the Perth and Kinross Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (RASAC).

‘Put this back to the perpetrators, it starts with them’

The event started with speeches, before campaigners set off through the city centre armed with placards.

Esther Bennett-Waters from Perthshire Women’s Aid said: “It’s the first time I’ve come and I’m excited, it’s an important cause.

“My son is standing there with his sign, we are trying to put this back to the perpetrators, it starts with them.

“It’s important for guys to be here. We need them to stand with us.”

Rachel Coleman, support services team leader at RASAC, said: “The centre has seen a 35% increase in people seeking support between April and November this year.

“Earlier this year we saw women being told to not go out alone in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

“The march is to show a united stand against violence against women, to challenge the myths around sexual violence, shows unity and strength. It is also time to honour all of those who no longer have a voice.

“The event and publicity around the event will hopefully raise awareness not only of services but that there are many people challenging the myths surrounding sexual violence.

“Rape and sexual abuse have an impact not only on the individual but on families, partners and friends. The myths are harmful and we need to clearly place the blame where it lies – with those that perpetrate rape and abuse.”

Women’s safety at risk

The march comes amid a national surge in campaigning following reports of women being spiked by injection.

Risks to women’s safety have been thrown into the spotlight in recent months, with many reporting being too afraid to leave home.

Rachel Coleman went on to say: “We have seen way too many incidents of spiking recently, women do not feel safe leaving their homes. This must stop.”

Protests such as Reclaim the Night aim to help people feel in control again.

Catriona Scott, deputy manager for RASAC, has said: “Recently we have seen women and girls negotiating the threat and realities of sexual violence when going out.

“So this march is important because it’s demanding the right to use public places, and it gives women and girls a voice to reclaim their power.”

‘Feeling safe in public spaces is something we, as women, only speak about in private.’

Taylor Waggoner, local creative and founder of campaign group Perth’s Women said marches and other events are crucial to raise awareness of harassment and violence.

“I think events like this are important for women to feel solidarity with one another,” she said.

“Feeling safe in public spaces is something we, as women, only speak about in private.

“The realities of walking home alone in the dark for many women often pose the threat of violence – both physical and verbal.

Taylor added: “The Reclaim the Night march is an important piece of physical activism that allows women to take up space honestly and unapologetically.

“Quite literally reclaiming space that we have been pushed out of through fear.

“I hope that all people will take notice of the message the march is putting out there and consider what actions we can all take to make women more safe in the future.”

Reclaim the Night March returns tomorrow 2 December 2021, everyone is welcome to come along and take part to show solidarity with women.

RASAC provides support to all young people (up to aged 18) and adult women. Support can be accessed through their helpline 01738 630965.

Messages will be responded to as soon as possible or alternatively they can be reached at support@rasacpk.org.uk