One-vehicle crash closes A9 southbound in Highland Perthshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A one-vehicle crash has partially closed the A9 south of Drumochter.

The crash, which took place around 7.30pm, has forced the closure of the southbound section of the carriageway.

Police Scotland has confirmed officers are in attendance but a spokesperson said there is no further information on any injuries at present.

The crash is understood to have occurred near the turn off to Trinafour, north of Pitlochry and Killiecrankie.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 20:25#A9 Trinafour Reports of an RTC southbound near Trinafour Police are en route Traffic seems slow on approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7mF251G00H — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 6, 2021

There have been reports of heavy snow near Dalwhinnie this evening, causing precarious driving conditions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A9 south of Drumochter, around 7.30pm on Monday, 6 December, 2021.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. The southbound carriageway is closed and diversions are in place.”