Fresh yellow weather warning issued for ice and snow in Perthshire

A fresh yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Perthshire.

The Met Office says sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.

Temperatures are set to plunge as low as -2°C, forecasters have warned.

It is the third Met Office weather warning to be issued for Tayside this week.

The latest warning covers most of northern and western Perthshire including Crieff, Kenmore and Pitlochry.

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for SNOW & ICE. In place from TONIGHT (Thursday 6th Jan) at 8pm until TOMORROW (Friday 7th Jan) at 12pm. More info: https://t.co/OztA8uHC1x pic.twitter.com/WHoWugMrh2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 6, 2022

Wintry showers are forecast further west, with snow possible to lower levels, especially over Stirlingshire, along with fresh westerly winds.

The forecast says that into Friday, further showers are expected in the west, dying out later in the morning.

Friday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine over Angus, Dundee and Fife, forecasters say, and although it will be cold with “fresh westerly winds”, temperatures could rise to about 4°C.

Power cuts

The Met Office says the wintry conditions could lead to travel delays on roads, with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is also a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, as seen recently during Storm Arwen.

Experts say people should also be wary of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Met Office advice

The Met Office has issued advice for road users to stay safe: