Fresh yellow weather warning issued for ice and snow in Perthshire

A fresh yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Perthshire.
The Met Office says sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.
Temperatures are set to plunge as low as -2°C, forecasters have warned.
It is the third Met Office weather warning to be issued for Tayside this week.
The latest warning covers most of northern and western Perthshire including Crieff, Kenmore and Pitlochry.
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️
The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for SNOW & ICE.
In place from TONIGHT (Thursday 6th Jan) at 8pm until TOMORROW (Friday 7th Jan) at 12pm.
More info: https://t.co/OztA8uHC1x pic.twitter.com/WHoWugMrh2
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 6, 2022
Wintry showers are forecast further west, with snow possible to lower levels, especially over Stirlingshire, along with fresh westerly winds.
The forecast says that into Friday, further showers are expected in the west, dying out later in the morning.
Friday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine over Angus, Dundee and Fife, forecasters say, and although it will be cold with “fresh westerly winds”, temperatures could rise to about 4°C.
Power cuts
The Met Office says the wintry conditions could lead to travel delays on roads, with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
There is also a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, as seen recently during Storm Arwen.
Experts say people should also be wary of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Met Office advice
The Met Office has issued advice for road users to stay safe:
- Avoid travel if possible.
- If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don’t be tempted to overtake. Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room.
- If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat.
- Be aware of black ice. It isn’t always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero.