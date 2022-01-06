Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh yellow weather warning issued for ice and snow in Perthshire

By Steven Rae
January 6 2022, 6.28pm
There is warning over ice on roads in Perthshire.
A fresh yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Perthshire.

The Met Office says sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.

Temperatures are set to plunge as low as -2°C, forecasters have warned.

It is the third Met Office weather warning to be issued for Tayside this week.

The latest warning covers most of northern and western Perthshire including Crieff, Kenmore and Pitlochry.

Wintry showers are forecast further west, with snow possible to lower levels, especially over Stirlingshire, along with fresh westerly winds.

The forecast says that into Friday, further showers are expected in the west, dying out later in the morning.

Friday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine over Angus, Dundee and Fife, forecasters say, and although it will be cold with “fresh westerly winds”, temperatures could rise to about 4°C.

Power cuts

The Met Office says the wintry conditions could lead to travel delays on roads, with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is also a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, as seen recently during Storm Arwen.

Experts say people should also be wary of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Met Office advice

The Met Office has issued advice for road users to stay safe:

  • Avoid travel if possible.
  • If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don’t be tempted to overtake. Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room.
  • If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat.
  • Be aware of black ice. It isn’t always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero.

